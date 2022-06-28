Northglenn and Adams County economic development officials said “prost” Tuesday after Denver-based Prost Brewing Co. announced it would move its headquarters to Northglenn and build a German-style biergarten at 104th Avenue and I-25, similar to its biergarten in Highlands Ranch.

Prost means “cheers” in German.

The 10-year-old brewery was looking to possibly move its headquarters to San Antonio but was likely swayed by millions in economic incentive tax credits offered by local and state officials.

“We are a family-owned business and sixth-generation Coloradans. Northglenn was clearly the best choice for Prost Brewing, and we’re excited to be able to make this important move for the future of our business while staying in Colorado,” President David Deline said in a news release. “It is incredible to feel so supported by the State of Colorado, Adams County and the City of Northglenn, and we know the talent pool, cost of doing business and proximity to the supply chain will all help us to stay competitive in the craft beer industry.”

Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade offered up to $1.2 million in Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits for the company to create up to 203 full-time jobs, with an average salary of $88,443. It has about 100 employees now, mostly in Colorado.

The tax credits are coupled with almost $6 million in incentives and tax credits from Adams County, Northglenn and Hutensky Capital Partners, which owns the Northglenn Marketplace.

“Having the patience to wait for just the right redevelopment project is a signature of the Northglenn Urban Renewal Authority (NURA)” Chairwoman Rosie Garner said in the release. “NURA partnered with HCP to incentivize them to revitalize, reinvent and bring something special to the Marketplace. We are thrilled to see this project come to fruition and are excited to witness the synergy Prost Brewing will bring to the City and entire north metro area.”

The brewery plans $25 million in construction projects over the next 10 years for its corporate headquarters, a regional production facility, distribution center and the company’s largest biergarten, according to the release. The biergarten could attract 250,000 visitors to Northglenn Marketplace annually.

Company officials said they outgrew their Denver facility at 2540 19th St. It also has a taproom in Fort Collins.

“Coloradans are proud of the state’s craft brewing tradition, and innovative breweries like Prost Brewing Company not only create quality new jobs in the economy but also raise the bar for environmental stewardship and sustainability,” Patrick Meyers, the state's economic development director, said in the release.

Plans include building “one of the most sustainable, unique and technologically advanced breweries in the country by investing in state-of-the-art equipment and processes,” according to the release. Company officials plan production levels of 20,000 barrels per year at first and could grow to 40,000 to 50,000 over time. That would make it one of the top five biggest craft breweries in Colorado.

“This exciting addition to Colorado’s nation-leading craft brewery industry is bringing over 200 good-paying jobs to Coloradans, and we are proud to congratulate Prost Brewing Company on this expansion,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the release. “Colorado is one of the best places to do business in the country, and our spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation continues to make Colorado the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”