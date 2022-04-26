Opening soon
Riot Hospitality Group, which recently opened Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Denver’s Ballpark Neighborhood, plans to open a restaurant and bar named Riot House next door, 1920 Market St., according to a news release.
Riot Hospitality officials, with Monfort Companies and MAR Ventures, plan to redevelop the 21,000-square-foot building with a “large center bar, dance floor, rooftop patio and world-class audio visual system.”
It’s the second Riot House, the first being in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Riot Hospitality 12th location.
“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Riot Hospitality Group to deliver yet another unique entertainment offering to Denver and its Ballpark neighborhood,” Kenneth Monfort, executive vice president of Monfort Companies, said in the release. “Like Whiskey Row, Riot House will bring an elevated nightlife offering to the area, contributing to a broader vision to transform the district into a vibrant destination for entertainment.”
Construction is set to begin at the end of the year and is expected to last 10 to 12 months.
Monfort Companies has been busy in the Ballpark neighborhood after opening McGregor Square across from Coors Field in 2021. Earlier this month, the company sold the Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row building to local real estate investor Jim Blumenthal, but it continues to lease and operate it with Riot Hospitality Group. The company partnered with Magnetic Capital to bring back piano bar Howl at the Moon to 2100 Larimer St., with an expected fall opening.