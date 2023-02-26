The 16th Street Mall, at the heart of downtown Denver, is undergoing a major facelift, offering a hopeful future but a current frustration for its shops and shoppers.

The construction, which has inhibited foot and bus traffic, launched just as businesses, hammered by the pandemic, have begun to emerge out of the virus-hardship.

Despite the construction, business owners agree that, while the mall may not be its prettiest during the construction period, it is still a lively and exciting place to visit.

One of the biggest challenges the mall is facing is the perception that the mall is in disarray when it is not, several owners contend.

“We have to make it ugly before we make it better,” said Eric Pellot, whose family runs West Saloon and Kitchen. “It’s not going to be the prettiest sight down here, but we’re also kicking and ready and want people to be down here even if the view isn’t as good.”

The city started the $149 million renovation project in April 2022, estimating that its completion in 2024 will accrue about $4 billion in economic impact.

The project includes improvements to safety, mobility and deteriorating infrastructure on the mall, and new site furnishings, like tables, chairs, planters, as well as play features for kids.

“Our ultimate goal is to create a destination to be enjoyed by residents and visitors, and one that is welcoming for all,” Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) spokesperson Nancy Kuhn said.

People need to be patient while the positive improvements happen, Kayla Colangelo, manager at Brooklyn’s Pizza, said.

“With a little patience, we’re going to see a better downtown,” Colangelo said. “People need to be more mindful of all humans. Be patient ... downtown’s going to get there.”

The safety and liveliness of the mall is a “bit of a chicken and egg” because, in order for the area to be vibrant and alive, people need to visit it, Kourtny Garrett, the president of the Downtown Denver Partnership, told The Denver Gazette.

“We need people to come back, spend their money, support our businesses so that the area feels vibrant and alive,” Garrett said. “There’s so much to discover on a regular basis from the old staples that have been here for so long to these new businesses that are coming in.”

Mark Sidell, president of Denver Pavilions owner and operator Gart Properties, hopes people continue visiting the mall during the renovations.

"We're in (a painful) moment of the cycle now, but stick with it and come down and enjoy the mall," Sidell said. "The dining is still great downtown, the theater is back open, there's live comedy shows going on, most everything is still available."

More people on the mall also translates to vibrancy and more safety, Sidell said, adding that people enjoying its shops and restaurants will "dampen the pain we're going through and accelerate us to the other side."

The construction shouldn’t stop people from visiting, said Phil Turner, founder of Tuscany Coffee, who added it should make thankful to be in an improving city.

“There’s been a lot of crying about the construction, but that’s so short-sighted,” Turner said. “The reality is thank God we live in a city that’s going to make things better. The construction shouldn’t slow you down.”

Some businesses that have expressed concerns about the construction know it will benefit them in the long run.

Tyler Caldwell, the kitchen manager at Earl’s Kitchen and Bar at 1600 Glenarm Place on the corner of 16th Street Mall, said they worry about the construction reaching their block, but hopeful for the results. Caldwell said it's starting to get busier and the restaurant is finding new ways to market and bring people in.

“The only concern I think we have is as the construction moves down here, we’re a little worried that guests won’t be able to access our restaurant as easily,” Caldwell said.

Colangelo, the manager of Brooklyn’s Finest Pizza at the corner of 16th Street Mall and Champa, said the biggest effect the construction has had on the business was losing their patio.

“(The patio) seats 20 and is always full when it’s nice out,” Colangelo said. “One of my customers told me, ‘I can’t wait until the patio is open again.’”

Their patio will reopen in late February and anytime good weather allows.

“The 16th Street mall is rebounding like all of Denver after the pandemic,” added Turner. “It takes time, but I think we’re at this rosy moment where we’re kind of out of the pandemic to a degree and we should enjoy that.”

West Saloon and Kitchen’s owner, Gary Mantelli, hopes people don’t forget about all the excitement the mall still offers while the construction happens.

“Come downtown! It’s good, it’s safe, it’s fun,” Mantelli said. “We’re here and we want to take care of you and that’s the big thing. Come see us.”

Tracy Crandall, general manager at Modern Market, Modern Market’s manager, wants people to give the mall a chance before judging the area.

“Come back and see that it has improved,” she said. “It has gotten better. Give it a chance and make your assumptions and decisions based on that.”

Sidell agrees with people who don't think the mall is reaching it's full potential at the moment but hopes they "take the long view" and continue to visit while investments are made for the future.

"Cities are the most effective way for people to come together and I think that's the magic of downtown," Sidell said. "Downtown is where people come together and I just hope we keep doing that. I'm sure we will, we just have to get through this."