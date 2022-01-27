Don’t know what a “shacket,” Moonbike or Helmet Flair are? You had to go to the 2022 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show to find them all in one place.

Attendees always look forward to the “what’s next” aspect of the show, and this year's event, which runs through Friday at the Colorado Convention Center, didn’t disappoint.

Products included new-to-North America Awka skis, made in Chile and tested on the Andes Mountains, and the “first-ever ultra-light electric snowbike” Moonbikes, developed in France on the Alps.

About 350 exhibitors displayed new products, clothes, equipment and accessories.

Though attendance seemed down from years past, according to exhibitors, they were grateful for a chance at in-person networking and being able to display products. It’s the first snow show since 2020, as last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic.

“We’ve never been to Outdoor Retailer, but our products cross over so nicely we thought the snow show would be perfect,” said Susan Manis, a sales representative for Tribal, a female fashion retailer.

“The snow show has been good for us,” said Dana Brown-Siler, the company's director of sales. “Given the climate in the retail world, it behooves brands to get out and explore different channels.”

Tribal, a 50-year old company, sells from its website and some 2,500 specialty store channels Brown-Siler described as “mom and pop” stores. You’ll likely find those shops at Breckenridge, Vail or Aspen, she said.

Tribal’s hot sellers for winter outdoor gear include “shackets.”

“Is it a shirt, or is it a jacket?” Brown-Siler said. “These have been super-popular.”

Moonbike’s Gaston Lachaize said snowbikes have been selling out faster than the company can manufacture them.

“There’s just a huge market for them here in North America,” said Lachaize.

The Moonbike was created four years ago in France. It’s described as an alternative to the snowmobile.

“Thanks to its electric engine, this zero-emission vehicle will give you a unique riding experience, allowing you to explore nature, with respect for it, in total silence,” according to the company’s website.

“It’s very torque-y,” said Lachaize, adding that the snowbike’s battery lasts for three hours and it can haul up to 265 pounds.

“We’ve raised more than $5 million and plan to make 1,500 this summer for next winter. … They’re almost sold out already,” he said. “We’ve hired five people in Boulder.”

Shaun Oshman and Jessica Candelaria of Boulder were showing off the newly rebranded Helmet Flair.

Using magnets and different accessories like devil horns, kitty ears or unicorn horns, users are able to customize helmets. And not just skiing/boarding helmets, it’s also for bicycle riding and motorcycle helmets.

“A helmet is a safety device, so we had to be careful the Helmet Flair would sheer off in every case,” said Oshman, whose title on his business card reads “Father of Flair.”

So the couple bought a motorcycle for testing, making sure the Flair wouldn’t come off in wind, but would immediately detach in the event of a crash.

The biggest seller? Purple kitty ears, followed by black devil horns.

“It’s all about individual expression, whether it’s your iPhone case or a helmet,” he said. “It’s just super fun … and how many products appeal to 8-year-olds and motorcycle ladies? We’re trying to make a brand that’s both rebellious and playful.”

Nathan Nordell, a sales representative for Awka skis, was showing attendees a deep powder ski, with a “swallow tail” design that pushes the ski tips up over the powder. He also displayed the poles made of Chilean bamboo that are solid rather than hollow for vibration reduction.

“We’ve only sold in South America until now,” Nordell said. “We were born in Chile, so we’re well known there.”

It’s the company’s first time at the snow show. While it’s looking for retail distribution through stores, Awka products now are sold to North American customers only through the company's website.