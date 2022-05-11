Peach cobbler recipe

Layer 1 melt 1 stick of margarine in a 9 by 13 glass cake pan

Layer 2 drop the mixture (should be fairly thick) into the margarine

Layer 3 2-3 cups of peaches

Layer 4 sprinkle 1 or more cups of sugar on top

Bake 30-40 minutes

Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The cobbler will keep for up to three days.

—From Diane Schwenke, CEO of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce