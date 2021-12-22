Fort Collins-based Panorama Eyecare has cemented partnerships with eight practices across the Front Range and secured $150 million in capital investment, the company announced.

It now claims to be “the largest eye care group across the Front Range” with more than 500 employees at 12 locations from metro Denver to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“We are excited about our continued growth and grateful to be partnering with such an outstanding group of doctors and team members to deliver a market leading and differentiated experience for our patients in the markets we serve,” Panorama CEO Marcello Celentano said in a statement. “The investment by Archimedes Health Investors, combined with our current group of clinic partners, well positions (Panorama) to be an industry leader and important partner for doctors and managed care organizations.”

New York-based Archimedes Health Investors is a private equity firm.

The new locations include Eye Center of Northern Colorado and Eye and Laser Center of Fort Collins; Denver Eye Surgeons, Lakewood; Cheyenne Eye Clinic & Surgery Center; Boulder Eye Surgeons; Northwest Eye Center, Wheat Ridge; Windsor Eye Care & Vision Center; and Arvada Vision & Eye Clinic. The businesses will keep their names, a spokeswoman said.

Panorama will use the capital infusion to further expand its operations. Company officials said it’s “the only physician-led eyecare management services organization in the region that incorporates both ophthalmology and medical optometry practices into one group.”

“In the ever-changing world of medicine, Panorama Eyecare provides the resources necessary for outstanding patient care in an innovative, collaborative, and secure setting,” Dr. Patrick Arnold, pediatric ophthalmologist and chief medical officer of Eye Center of Northern Colorado, said in a statement.

Celentano was named CEO of the new coalition, while Travis Wolther will serve as chief financial officer and Dan Karpel as chief operating officer and head of business development.