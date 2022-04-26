Open now
Springtime brings thoughts of planting and Denver-area pop-up garden markets are returning in force.
Plum Creek Garden Market officials said six locations offering more than 700 plant varieties will be open in the metro Denver area from April 23 through June 30. Openings, as always, are dependent on weather.
Jeremy Friedman started the first Plum Creek Garden Market in Castle Rock in 2013.
“It feels great that we can help fledgling as well as experienced gardeners fulfill their vision for their outdoor space,” Friedman said in a news release. “Gardening is such a personal endeavor and brings so much joy to people young and old. Each year we look forward to helping our Front Range customers by providing quality plants, flowers and other garden support.”
Here are location addresses and phone numbers for the 2022 season:
• 17204 S. Golden Road, Golden, 80401, 720-692-8153
• 1506 S. Wilcox St., Castle Rock, 80104, 720-630-1461
• In the parking lot of the Aspen Grove Shopping Center, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 80120, 720-693-1161
• 130 Wells St., Erie, 80516, 720-693-0544
• 2851 Valmont Road, Boulder, 80301, 303-870-1537
• 8510 Northfield Blvd., Denver, 80238, 720-682-2977
For more information, visit the Plum Creek Garden Market website.