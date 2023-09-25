Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Provolino

A space that previously served as a longtime Italian and Mexican food restaurant is getting new life as another Italian concept.

Launching with a soft opening this fall, Provolino will be serving up Italian bites and pizza at a budget-friendly price, according to a news release from the restaurant. The menu spans from Neapolitan pizzas to pastas to wings and burgers. Guests can wash it down with drinks from an expanded bar, including fresh Sangria. Provolino is located at 3563 S. Monaco Parkway.

"We're not just slinging any old ingredients; we're throwing in some organic, healthy stuff, all while giving it an old-fashioned neighborhood feel where everybody knows your name”, Co-owner and Executive Chef Jeff Schwing said in a release.

Schwing has had his hand in developing menus for, and launching, restaurants including Grow + Gather, Death & Co. and Brasserie Brixton. He recently worked as celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre’s chef de cuisine while launching Chez Maggy, according to the release.

Schwing’s co-owners are Eric Allen, who has worked in the hotel and restaurant industry for 30 years, and Fred Altberger, a co-owner of Rico’s Pizzeria on South Broadway.

Piccolo closed in April after more than 50 years serving southeast Denver, The Denver Gazette’s news partner 9News reported. Provolino undertook renovations of the space at 3563 S. Monaco Parkway this summer, adding a banquet hall that can fit 40 people for events. Food will be available for delivery and pickup during the soft launch.

Museum of Illusions Denver

A new attraction on the 16th Street Mall is set to dazzle spectators with “optical wizardry, astonishing holograms and brainiac-approved exhibits” designed to trick the mind.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Museum of Illusions Denver opens its doors on Friday at 951 16th Street Mall. The museum caters to people of all ages, featuring interactive exhibits spread across a 6,200 square-foot space that promises to leave guests “questioning reality itself.”

“Our team has worked tirelessly to create an immersive and interactive experience that will leave visitors awe-inspired, engaged and captivated by the power of the mind,” Museum of Illusions CEO Jonathan Benjamin said in a news release. “We can't wait to welcome our guests to this one-of-a-kind attraction, where reality is questioned and imagination knows no bounds.”

The museum takes an educational approach to its attractions, according to the release, incorporating math, art and science into its design. The 16th Street Mall location comprises 60 visual and educational exhibits, exhibits designed specifically for Denver and provides experts who can explain the science of illusions to guests. Tickets and more information can be found at moidenver.com.

Karah Duanchan, marketing manager at the Museum of Illusions Denver, said in the release that the museum hopes to attract local residents and tourists alike to take in “an experience that challenges perceptions and sparks curiosity.”

Slifer Smith & Frampton

The independent brokerage firm Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate opened a flagship office and its Denver headquarters in Cherry Creek North. The space, found within Hotel Clio, is one step in the firm’s plans to expand its presence in the Front Range market, according to a news release. The new office is the company's 30th location in Colorado.

“This new office is more than bricks and mortar; it's a symbol of our commitment to Denver,” Orly Ripmaster, Slifer Smith & Frampton’s Front Range Market president, said in a the release.

The office will house all of the firm’s high-end Denver brokers and serve as a home base for roughly 30 brokers the firm plans to bring aboard there. The brokerage’s entire Colorado network includes more than 300 brokers and more than 100 other staff members. Its first Denver location opened in 1999 in Larimer Square before moving to Riverfront Park. It still maintains another Denver office at The Coloradan at Union Station.

“Adding an additional office in Denver has been a priority of ours for a while, but we’ve been looking for the right opportunity,” Managing Partner Mark Smith said in the release. “An office that would offer our team the resources they need in a location that adds value to our entire network, and Orly found the perfect fit at Hotel Clio in Cherry Creek.”