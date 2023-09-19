M'm, m'm, m'm, m'm m'm... manicure?

The smells of toasted subs inside the original Quiznos restaurant in Denver will soon be replaced by acetone fumes, as it appears a nail salon is poised to open in the iconic location.

Workers on Tuesday hung a sign above the E. 13th Avenue and Grant Street location that said David Nails & Beauty would be opening soon.

The original Quiznos opened in 1981 at the 1275 Grant St. location but was closed earlier this year when the city of Denver shut it down for non-payment of taxes.

A Quiznos spokesperson in April told The Denver Gazette that the closure was only temporary and the chain hoped to have it reopened soon since "the location holds a special place in the brand’s story and is a beloved community staple."

The Denver Gazette was unable to immediately reach a spokesperson for Quiznos or David Nails & Beauty, the salon.