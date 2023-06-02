The Colorado Public Utilities Commission replaced its 17-year veteran director Doug Dean with newcomer Rebecca White.

Dean retired from his post in December. Requests for comment from Dean were not returned.

White comes to the PUC with 23 years in public service, including stints at the federal Bureau of Land Management and the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C.

“Over the agency’s history, the PUC has evolved to regulate a diverse portfolio of public utilities and the transportation of freight and people,” said Patty Salazar, Executive Director for the Department of Regulatory Affairs. “Rebecca’s roots in public administration, leading large organizations and projects, coalition building, and change management prepares her to provide the important framework needed to engage with our stakeholders while mapping out a vision for the agency’s future.”

Most recently, White worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation in several roles, most recently as the director of the Division of Transportation Development. But she has no experience in public utilities or energy sector regulation.

White’s work at CDOT ranged from drafting and implementing state and federal environmental regulations to Communications and Public Affairs director on Denver’s Central 70 construction project, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She began her career in 2002 as a land-use planner at the Bureau of Land Management in Washington D.C.

White holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from the University of Oregon and a master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Texas.

She serves on the RTD Accountability Board, the Pollution Prevention Advisory Board and the Scenic Byways Commission, according to her LinkedIn profile.

White will oversee operations of the PUC, which has 122 employees.

"While the work of the PUC has always been important, recent state and federal legislation sets us on a path to tackle an exciting and unprecedented set of issues including renewable energy, equity and affordability," said White in a statement from the PUC. "It's an honor to have this opportunity to lead the talented and dedicated staff of the PUC at such a critical time."