Free registration for the 11th annual Denver Startup Week has started, entries for the popular Pitch Competition are due in less than a week, and Physical Product Showcase applications are now being accepted.
The nation's largest free startup week starts Sept. 19 and runs through Sept. 23 at various venues downtown.
The event “unites the community with sessions, pitch competitions, presentations, panels, workshops, happy hours, a job fair, and other exciting events to uplift and empower all who attend,” according to a news release.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, and we are committed to creating a space for innovative leaders to come together in the spirit of collaboration and exchange ideas,” Organizing Chair Erik Mitisek said in a news release. “The entrepreneurial community in Denver remains strong, and we look forward to sharing our amazing city with entrepreneurs from around the globe once again.”
In 2019 — before the pandemic hobbled most large gatherings in 2020 and 2021 — Startup Week drew more than 20,000 participants to some 348 events.
Last year, 10,238 people registered for the live and livestreamed events. There were 3,550 live participants, 63% of whom were between the ages of 25 and 44. Registrants came from 49 states and 41 countries. There were 219 sessions across eight tracks.
This year, startup week is fully live again. And though there won’t be Zoom sessions, they will be recorded.
The Physical Product Showcase “highlights a diversity of makers’ products crossing all industries. At this event, physical product makers can share their journey with the start-up community including inventors, entrepreneurs, engineers, manufacturers, consultants, and investors in an informal and fun atmosphere.”
Products and prototypes will be on display. Applicants can register at denverstartupweek.org.
Participants in the Pitch Competition compete for cash prizes, in-kind services and products. This year, all applicants must submit a maximum length 90-second video about their company.
“This video should convey your mission, inspiration, and team dynamic,” according to the website. Applications, which are due by midnight Aug. 25, can be submitted at denverstartupweek.org.