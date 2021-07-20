In an effort to draw customers back to the River North Arts District in Denver, several shops rallied together for a Shop Hop event beginning on Friday.
A portion of the proceeds earned by six participating retailers will be donated to the new RiNo Art Park at 1900 35th St.
"We're thrilled that the RiNo Shop Hop has chosen to donate proceeds to our next phase of the park development," said Marian Pulford, development director at the RiNo Art District.
The idea for the Shop Hop began after officials from DUER Performance Apparel mulled ways to introduce themselves to the community and bring people together at the same time, said Nadia Gillies, DUER's director of brand.
"We wanted to give something back to the customers who have supported us over the course of the last year, but we also wanted to get to know our neighbor retailers in the RiNo district," said Gillies. "We saw this as a way to do both, while also giving a portion of the proceeds to a great cause."
Retailers scheduled to participate in the event included DUER, Topo Designs, Shop Recital, Adult Entertainment and the Museum for Black Girls.
Each store plans to offer in-store exclusive deals throughout the event. Some like DUER also plan to hand out free products.
"The first 10 people into the store each day, each of those three days, will get a free pair of pants," said Gillies.
Business leaders said they hope the event brings back long-time customers while also enticing new shoppers.
"It's so exciting and being able to host a block party and integrate a giveback initiative is really important to us and our neighboring community," said Gillies. "I think this event will drive a lot of traffic into the RiNo District, but will also bring a lot of excitement over the weekend as well, and I hope for DUER it brings some brand awareness."