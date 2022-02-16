The positive aerospace industry growth news for metro Denver keeps rolling in.
The latest is from Rocket Lab USA, Inc. which announced it’s opening a new space systems complex in Littleton “to support growing customer demand for flight software, mission simulation and Guidance, Navigation and Control (GNC) services,” according to a news release.
In October, the company based in Long Beach, Calif., purchased Littleton-based Advanced Solutions, paving the way for the new complex which will be located off C470 between Ken Carl Avenue and Kipling Parkway.
ASI is an aerospace engineering firm “that develops industry-leading software and technology solutions for reliable space mission design and operation,” according to the release. It’s off-the-shelf software MAX has been used in 49 spacecraft for contractors such as the U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense, NASA and commercial spacecraft companies.
“After welcoming ASI to the Rocket Lab family late last year, we are incredibly excited to expand out Colorado footprint, grow the team, expand our engineering capabilities and further enhance our space systems portfolio to meet growing customer demand,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck in the release. “As an end-to-end space company, we can support every phase of our customer’s mission from initial spacecraft design, manufacture, and test right through to launch and on-orbit operation. Flight software is a vita part of every space mission and with our new complex and expanded team, we can build on ASI’s strong heritage to deliver industry-leading software products to our global customers at scale.”
Officials expect to double the workforce there, to 120 employees, within the next year. Roles will include flight software developers, GNC specialists, spacecraft simulation and systems engineers. The new, 40,000-square foot complex facility is being built next to ASI’s existing 15,000-square-foot office on Shaffer Parkway. It’s expected to be complete by the end of the year, and will include two mission operations centers.
Upcoming missions include CAPSTONE to the moon and NASA’s ESCAPADE to Mars “featuring Rocket Lab Photon spacecraft.”
In recent weeks, NASA announced more than $200 million in contracts for Lockheed Martin Space, located in southwest metro Denver in Waterton Canyon. Billionaire Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin is building a south Denver operation and hiring dozens of engineers in coming months.