Metro Denver's unofficial spring holiday arrives Thursday when the Colorado Rockies home opener starts at Coors Field.

Businesses around the city, especially Lower Downtown and the Ballpark Neighborhood, are rejoicing for the one-day boost in revenue and many offer Opening Day specials to lure throngs of fans their way.

Opening Day provides an “uptick in economic benefits for the city,” according to a spokesperson with Visit Denver.

“From an economic standpoint, Opening Day of the Rockies brings fans from across the state and country,” Matthew Payne, Executive Director of the Denver Sports Commission said in an email. “These fans will support local businesses as they stay in downtown hotels and experience our acclaimed culinary scene while celebrating the start of the Rockies’ 2023 season.”

Downtown’s pedestrian count has not fully come back to where it was before the pandemic, according to data from the Downtown Denver Partnership.

In April 2019, pedestrian counts reached around 375,000 people downtown compared to the approximate 275,000 last April, according to the partnership. On Opening Day April 5, 2019, there were about 380,078 pedestrians downtown whereas on Opening Day April 8, 2022 there were only 252,670 fans flocking around the central business district and LoDo.

By way of comparison, more than 500,000 attended the Colorado Avalanche victory parade last summer.

Shannon McNiel, President and COO of Tom’s Watch Bar, said they have about 75 employees working all day Thursday to ensure that guests are taken care of quickly and efficiently.

The bar, located in McGregor Square, will have someone walking throughout the bar serving shots in addition to 50 beers on tap and Topgolf base, an interactive gaming experience that includes options like baseball pitching.

“This for us is our Super Bowl,” McNiel said. “They’re coming out to drink and have a good time and go to the game, and our goal is to make sure they never wait for a drink.”

Tom’s Watch Bar is focused on the “in-game experience,” according to McNiel. This includes screens showing the game from every angle in the bar, or as McNiel calls it, a 360 viewing.

“There’s no bad seat in the house,” McNiel said. “If you don’t have a ticket to the game, the best next thing is having a Watch Bar seat.”

Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence St. will have an In-N-Out food truck to "celebrate the Colorado Rockies' Opening Weekend," according to a release.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday the In-N-Out truck will be parked out front of Mile High Spirits "serving up their iconic burgers!"

Customers, for $20 or more, receive one In-N-Out meal (including secret menu items), and one Mile High Spirits drink. There will be a silent disco, live music and a DJ "all weekend long."

Tickets can be purchased through this website.