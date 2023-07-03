Light rail service on the RTD's L Line near 30th and Welton streets will be suspended beginning Monday, July 10, and continuing through the end of service on Sunday, July 30.

L Line customers are encouraged to explore Bus Route 43 as an alternative service

The project will replace a segment of one of the oldest sections of track on the RTD light rail system and make improvements to the crossings at Downing and 30th Streets, according to a news release.

• D and H Line trains will continue to operate and serve downtown stations (16th•California, 18th•California, 16th•Stout and 18th•Stout).

• The 30th and Downing streets light rail station will remain accessible for Bus Routes 12, 28 and 38.

• Welton Street will be closed at 30th Street during the work, and there will be a lane shift on 30th Street to accommodate construction of an ADA curb ramp.

• Southbound Downing Street will be closed at 30th Street; traffic will be detoured to California Street.

• Work will take place every day of the project schedule. Work hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• The work will be loud. RTD’s contractor will remove and replace all track, paving, rail, ties, switches and ballast rock, the rock beneath the rail, from the intersection of 30th and Welton streets through the southern end of 30th Welton Station.

Normal service will resume on Monday, July 31. Customers are encouraged to use RTD Next Ride web app to plan their trip, view other options and receive Service Alerts.

RTD officials offered thanks to L Line neighbors and customers for their patience as the agency "works to make lives better through connections."