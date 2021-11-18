The Regional Transportation District is attempting to incentivize new workers by offering a $4,000 hiring bonus for front-line positions.

The agency announced the bonus Thursday, saying it was impacted by the “Great Resignation” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RTD laid off around 400 employees in January because of revenue loss as Coloradans used less public transit during the pandemic. After getting federal COVID-19 relief funds at the end of the month, the agency attempted to recall all full-time union employees and 137 part-time operators.

Now, still low on employees, the agency said it needs to increase its workforce to accommodate for the resurgence of public transit usage.

“RTD is comprised of people who move people and without frontline team members the agency could not realize its mission of making lives better through connections,” said CEO Debra Johnson.

The $4,000 hiring bonus applies to bus operators, light rail operators and engineers, commuter rail operators and engineers, body shop technicians, general repair mechanics, signal power maintainers, electro-mechanics and facilities maintenance mechanics.

Application information and other positions open at the agency can be found at rtd-denver.com/careers.