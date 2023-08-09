Denver Broncos fans attending home games at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium this season will have enhanced public transportation options available to them that won't include BroncosRide according to the Regional Transportation District.

BroncosRide went away during the pandemic and has never returned. Last year RTD officials said it was because of staffing shortages.

The stadium’s close proximity to a number of bus stops and rail stations makes RTD transit options a "safe and ideal way for football fans to travel to and from games."

Broncos fans are encouraged to use RTD’s Next Ride application or the online trip planning tool and simply type “Broncos” in the destination field. During the entire football season, RTD’s trip planner will show all transit options from a customer’s current location to Empower Field. The “Broncos” navigation feature will list the departure and arrival times of all train lines and bus routes serving the stadium.

Rail Service

Before, and after, Broncos home games this season, RTD will also add rail cars to increase capacity on regularly scheduled service on the E and W lines, which both directly serve Empower Field. Rail cars will also be added to the N Line between Eastlake 124th Station and Union Station.

The E and W light rail lines directly serve the stadium, which can be accessed at the Decatur Federal Station (W Line) or Empower Field station (E and W lines). Both stations are a less-than-10-minute walk to the stadium. All rail service to Denver Union Station allows customers to make a simple transfer to the E and W lines. Customers using the D and H lines into downtown Denver can also reach Empower Field by exiting the train at Colfax at Auraria Station and walking to the stadium, which takes about 20 minutes.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Bus Service

Several local bus routes are available to accommodate customers attending football games. Bus routes operating in the vicinity of Empower Field include Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) and Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard). Additionally, the 1, 15L, 16 and 31 all serve the Decatur Federal Station.

For customers looking for an easy transfer to the E or W lines at Denver Union Station, the Flatiron Flyer and local bus routes 0, 9, 10, 15, 20 and 32 are all options.

BroncosRide

The BroncosRide service has been permanently discontinued due to a conflict with federal regulations. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) prohibits transit agencies that receive federal dollars, including RTD, from competing with private charter service providers. As a recipient of federal funds, RTD is ineligible to operate a specialized service to and from football games with a special fare, as the agency had done previously with BroncosRide.

Helpful Tips

Plan ahead, be patient and prepare for large crowds, including on platforms and trains

Please note that Auraria West Station is closed during events at Empower Field at Mile High

Check the RTD website for schedules before you travel and plan your trip using the “Broncos” feature

Download the RTD Transit Watch App to report any safety or security issues, available for iOS and Android devices in English and Spanish

RTD’s Park-n-Rides are available to support easy and convenient access to the stadium by public transit. A full list of Park-n-Rides in the metro area is available online.