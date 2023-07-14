Swifties taking advantage of RTD’s “Zero Fare for Better Air” program to travel to and from the weekend concerts by bus or light rail should be aware of increased ridership and last call hours for trips home after the concert and after-party revelries.

Baseball fans attending the Rockies versus the Yankees should also be prepared for crowds.

The close proximity of both venues to a number of bus stops and rail stations makes public transit a safe and ideal way to attend the concerts and games, according to RTD. Rail operations will also accommodate additional customers by adding capacity to boost service before and after the weekend events.

All RTD services will operate on regular schedules, and customers are encouraged to stay informed by checking the agency’s website rtd-denver.com (there's even a special link for Swifties) and transit apps to quickly find options for best routes to reach Empower Field at Mile High or Coors Field.

Passengers are encouraged to download RTD’s Next Ride smartphone application or use the trip planning tool and simply type “Taylor Swift” in the destination field. RTD’s Trip Planner shows transit options in real time to The Eras Tour at Empower Field. The navigation feature will list all available train and bus routes from the user’s current location to the concert venue.

Final train times from Union Station and downtown Denver stations include:

Friday, July 14

A Line – 1 a.m.

B Line – 12:30 a.m.

G Line – 12:30 a.m.

D Line – 1:48 a.m.

E Line – 1:45 a.m.

H Line – 1:54 a.m.

N Line – 10:56 p.m.

W Line – 1:33 a.m.

Saturday, July 15

A Line – 1 a.m.

B Line – 12:30 a.m.

G Line – 12:30 a.m.

D Line – 1:46 a.m.

E Line – 1:45 a.m.

H Line – 1:54 a.m.

N Line – 11:26 p.m.

W Line – 1:33 a.m.

Final train times are subject to change. Check the RTD website or Next Ride app for most current service times.

Zero Fare for Better Air

During the months of July and August, RTD is offering zero fares across the entire system as part of the "Zero Fare for Better Air" initiative. This collaborative, statewide initiative was made possible by a grant from the Colorado Energy Office. All customers can easily use all of RTD’s buses and trains by simply hopping aboard.

Planned Maintenance

A months-long maintenance project currently underway to repair coping panels along the E, H, and R lines will be temporarily paused to allow trains to operate using their regular schedule without planned disruptions.

RTD offers a variety of safe and reliable services to reach the events. Customers are encouraged to visit RTD’s website to view all bus and rail schedules. Below are some helpful tips and tools for taking RTD to and from the events:

Helpful Tips

Plan ahead, be patient, and prepare for large crowds, including on platforms and trains

Check the RTD website before you travel for schedules and plan your trip using the Taylor Swift feature

Download the RTD Transit Watch App to report any safety or security issues, available for iOS and Android devices in English and Spanish

Use RTD’s Trip Planner and Next Ride apps to plan and navigate trips in real time

For the latest details about service detours or disruptions, sign up for Service Alerts

To ensure a positive experience while using transit, all customers must follow the RTD Code of Conduct also known as Respect the Ride when on board vehicles and waiting at stations and stops.