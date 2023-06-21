RTD’s Zero Fare for Better Air program is set to launch its second year of helping to lower harmful ozone in the Metro Denver North Front Range Non-attainment Region Thursday.

Media and the public are invited to the event at Union Station starting at 10 a.m. Thursday at RTD Union Station’s commuter rail platform, near Track 7.

During July and August, the collaborative statewide initiative is designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing the use of public transit. Current RTD customers will also benefit as they will not have to use or purchase fare products from July 1 - August 31, during Colorado’s high ozone season, according to district officials.

Speakers scheduled for the event include:

Gov. Jared Polis

Debra A. Johnson RTD general manager and CEO

Peggy Catlin, RTD first vice chair

Sen. Faith Winter, Colorado State Senator

Rep. Jennifer Bacon, Colorado State Representative

Will Toor, Colorado Energy Office, executive director

Adam Paul, Metro Mayors Caucus Chair, Mayor of Lakewood

Douglas Rex, Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) executive director

Jonathan Singer, Boulder Chamber, senior director for Policy Programs

Lowering ozone levels is important from both a regulatory perspective and as a matter of public health. Chemicals coming from many sources, from automobiles to oil wells and out-of-state pollution sources, are converted into ozone with exposure to the sun, say air pollution experts.

Ozone pollution can cause respiratory health problems, particularly in children, older adults, and those with respiratory diseases.

Additional information about Zero Fare for Better Air can be found at rtd-denver.com/zerofare