Later this month. the RTD’s Zero Fare for Better Air program is set to launch its second year of helping to lower harmful ozone in the Metro Denver North Front Range Non-attainment Region.

Media and the public are invited to an event at Union Station starting at 10 a.m. June 22 on the commuter rail platform, near Track 7.

During July and August, the collaborative statewide initiative is designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing the use of public transit. Current RTD customers will also benefit as they will not have to use or purchase fare products from July 1 - August 31, during Colorado’s high ozone season, according to district officials.

Lowering ozone levels is important from both a regulatory perspective and as a matter of public health. Chemicals coming from many sources, from automobiles to oil wells and out-of-state pollution sources, are converted into ozone with exposure to the sun.

Ozone pollution can cause respiratory health problems, particularly in children, older adults and those with respiratory diseases.

As a result of missed ozone control targets over the last three years, federal environmental regulations triggered a requirement for reformulated gasoline starting in 2024, after the EPA moved the region to the “severe” non-attainment category in April.

The new gasoline must meet stricter standards to minimize emission of chemicals that contribute to the creation of ozone, which also increases refining costs.