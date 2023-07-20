Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Russell Wilson and Ciara open retail location at DIA

The fashion company founded by Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Grammy winning singer-song writer Ciara opened a location at the Denver International Airport in June. At The House of LR&C travelers can shop the Good Man Brand, a casual contemporary line co-founded by Wilson. The store is located in Concourse C and open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“It’s a big win to have The House of LR&C’s Good Man Brand at DEN,” DIA CEO Phil Washington said in a news release. “Russell and Ciara have developed the perfect concept to enhance our customer experience by providing a sustainable and fashionable shopping option. The House of LR&C is a great addition to DEN’s offerings.”

The business is working with other Denver-based small businesses — Wystone’s World Teas, Inc. and Odd Tale Books, LLC — as an Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, according to a news release from DIA. The program aims to support small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals by providing fair opportunities to compete for federally funded contracts in federally-assisted airport markets.

“Good Man Brand is designed for the man leading a life on the go who is looking for clothing and footwear that’s versatile, stylish, and good for the planet,” Wilson said in a news release. “With the opening of our first-ever airport store in Denver International Airport, we’re now able to service our home airport and offer travelers and the people of Denver elevated, sustainable essentials that are perfect for travel days, gifting, and beyond.”

The retail store announced on social media that its location at Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree will close at the end of July.

Denver Metro Association of Realtors

A new CEO will take the helm of the Denver Metro Association of Realtors next month, the board of directors announced. Brendan Bailey will start as CEO on August 11.

Bailey spent the past four and a half years as CEO of the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley in Springfield, Mass., where he received national attention for his leadership, according to a news release. He also worked on the campaign team for RAPV member Kevin Sears, who became the National Association of Realtor’s First Vice President this year.

Bailey, originally from North Carolina, has served as chief operating officer for the Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors, where membership exceeds 8,000. He is recognized as an RPAC Golden R President’s Circle investor and is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024.

DMAR comprises more than 8,000 real estate professionals and offers education, advocacy for the real estate community and industry resources.

“Brendan is a visionary, forward-thinking and member-centric leader,” DMAR Board of Directors President Jessica Reinhardt Vitcenda said in a news release. “He has an intrinsic and progressive understanding of our Realtor® culture and business, as well as the expertise to continue to elevate the association in a valuable and meaningful way. This will benefit our members and the organization as a whole — which ultimately continues to positively contribute to the home buying and selling experience in the Denver Metro market.”

Boulder Commons

The Boulder Commons — a collection of four developments comprising office, retail and multi-family space — broke ground on the final phase of the mixed-use development this month. The next leg of construction will bring in 83 one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment units.

“Through a holistic, systems-based approach, we are collaborating with diverse stakeholders to rebuild and revitalize the community at the corner of Pearl and 30th street,” Grounded Capiatl CEO and Founder Stephen Hohenrieder said in a news release. “By integrating the built environment and renewable energy, people, food and nature, this Class A, Net-Zero-aspiring community seeks to connect people to each other, themselves, the spaces we inhabit and the broader Boulder community.”

The final phase of the project at the corner of Spruce Street and Junction Place is an 89,000 square-foot, multi-family residential project. It is slated to begin leasing units in the summer of 2024. The residential buildings will use energy efficient design and onsite solar power generation, according to the release. The fourth floor will include a roof deck and views of the Flatirons.

The developer already completed 100,000 square feet of office and retail space in 2018, another 56,000 square feet of office and 48,000 of multi-family and retail space in 2021, and is expected to have 108,000 square feet in multi-family and retail space ready for leasing this year.

Boulder Commons is a joint venture between the San Francisco-based investment firm Grounded Capital and Boulder developers Morgan Creek Ventures.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the vibrant and dynamic Boulder Junction district, where we have incorporated exceptional design into our mixed-use development,” Principal of Morgan Creek Ventures Andy Bush said in a news release. “With its prime location offering convenient access to bike and nature trails, public transportation, and the Google Campus, Boulder Commons embraces the essence of Boulder's flourishing community, encompassing a multitude of dining, entertainment, and future growth opportunities."