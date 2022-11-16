Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday.
Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor ecosystems that manage light, temperature, relative humidity, water, nutrients and carbon dioxide levels; eliminate the need for pesticides and fungicides; and reduce water consumption by up to 95% through recycling.
Opening a base of operations in Loveland will allow the company to better support North American consumers, IGS' fastest-growing market, the company said.
“The location of our North American headquarters is a pivotal decision in our evolution as market leader," David Farquhar, CEO of IGS, said in a news release. "We are confident that our new Loveland base will allow our rapidly growing business to continue to expand and thrive on a global platform, as we deliver vertical farming infrastructure to enable real farmers to grow an expanding range of crops reliably, profitably and sustainably because we give them total control of the weather for the first time: designed in Scotland, manufactured in Colorado.”
Overall, IGS expects to create 114 net new jobs at an average annual wage of $98,991, which is 183% of the average annual wage in Larimer County, according to the news release. Positions will include engineers, supply chain managers, customer support, human resource and legal managers, as well as roles in marketing and sales.
“This is a great addition to Colorado’s strong, innovative, and climate-smart agriculture sector," Polis said in the release. Plus this expansion creates over 100 jobs in Loveland, helps our economy thrive, and contributes to a great future for agriculture."
Colorado will provide up to $2,758,845 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits to IGS over an eight-year period. The company currently has 220 employees, one of whom is already in Colorado. In addition to Colorado, IGW considered Washington and Massachusetts for its expansion.
“Agriculture is both an economic driver and a part of history for Colorado, and as advances in ag-tech continue to evolve, we want our state front and center in innovative and sustainable solutions in this industry, Metro Denver EDC President Raymond H. Gonzales said in the release. 'The addition of Intelligent Growth Solutions will help bring this vision to reality.”