Louisville-based Sierra Space inked a partnership with a Kansas aerospace company to accelerate production of space transport vehicles to allow for greater, more affordable access to Earth’s low orbit, according to a news release.

Spirit AeroSystems Inc. (NYSE: SPR) will work with Sierra Space to create a “vibrant commercial space economy of the future” by assisting in the production and development of the Shooting Star Transport Vehicle. The two companies recently signed a letter of intent.

The momentum continues for Sierra Space, which broke off from Sierra Nevada Corp. to become its own entity last year. Earlier this year, it announced plans to double its workforce, especially in Colorado, by adding 1,000 jobs in 2022. It has about 700 workers in the state.

In the last 10 months, it has picked up more aerospace contracts and signed partnerships for large-scale space projects in coming years, including with NASA and Blue Origin. It was awarded a $130 million contract to design, build and operate Orbital Reef, which is described as a business park in space.

“Spirit Defense & Space will work with Sierra Space to enhance accessibility and efficiency of the Sierra Space Shooting Star cargo module system to advance a family of cargo and service modules for on-orbit services,” according to the release. It will also work with the Wichita-based company to “develop innovative technologies and processes to accelerate Sierra Space’s expanding Dream Chaser family of scalable spaceplanes to the market.”

The ship is capable of landing on runways worldwide.

“Through this long-term partnership, Sierra Space is delighted to begin work with Tom’s (Gentile, president and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems) team at Spirit AeroSystems, widely recognized as leaders in the aerospace industry and aligned with our vision of an accessible and vibrant space economy,” CEO Tom Vice said in the release. “Working with Spirit Defense & Space, we will broaden access to tomorrow’s space economy; lowering the cost of entry and increasing the speed to market of Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser franchise. Together we will accelerate the commercialization of space.”

That momentum in recent months includes Sierra Space securing $1.4 billion in capital, “the largest Series A capital raise in 2021 and the industry’s second largest private capital raise in history,” according to the release.

“We look forward to joining Sierra Space on its mission to create exciting breakthroughs that enable existing businesses, entrepreneurs, researchers and governments to empower humanity to enhance life on Earth," said Gentile.