Sierra Space, a commercial space company based in Louisville, Colo., raised $1.4 billion during the first round of a fundraising campaign, according to a release.
The company, now valued at $4.5 billion, is building a reusable orbital spaceplane called the Dream Chaser.
It is also partnering with the space exploration company Blue Origin to develop a commercial space station.
"We are building the next generation of space transportation systems and in-space infrastructures and destinations that will enable humanity to build and sustain thriving civilizations beyond Earth," Tom Vice, Sierra Space's chief executive, said in a statement.
The amount raised is the largest this year in the aerospace and defense capital sector, company officials said.
Sierra Nevada Corp. broke off its space program now known as Sierra Space in April. Sierra Space has 1,100 employees, according to the release.
"We have worked hard for years to nurture the Sierra Space business from its genesis in 2008 to today, where it has significantly grown to hold a very unique and strategic position in the rapidly expanding commercial space sector," said Fatih Ozmen, chariman of the Sierra Space Board of Directors and CEO of Sierra Nevada Corp. "Sierra Space now has the right scale, and with its leading-edge technologies and turnkey capabilities is poised to significantly accelerate growth with this investment."