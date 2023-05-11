The Regional Transportation District is looking for employees and is offering a $4,000 signing bonus for certain positions.

Next week, RTD is sponsoring a hiring fair at the workforce center at the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building, 201 W. Colfax Ave., Denver.

Jobseekers can stop by to learn more and apply for key frontline positions on the spot. RTD employees will be on hand to provide information about opportunities available throughout the agency including:

IT and cybersecurity positions

Bus operators

Rail operators

Train engineers

Body shop technicians

General repair mechanics

Signal power maintainers

Electro-mechanics.

There are openings at the RTD Transit Police Department as well. Officer positions are also eligible for a $4,000 signing bonus.

RTD will focus on different career opportunities each of the three days, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday May 15 through Wednesday May 17:

• Monday: Talent Acquisition Specialist Paige McCain will speak to open positions in rail operations.

• Tuesday: Talent Acquisition Specialist Kay Blunt will answer questions about positions in bus operations.

• Wednesday: Talent Acquisition Specialist Brenda Salas will have details about roles in IT and engineering.

RTD "greatly values the service and skills developed through military experience," according to a news release. Click here to read about RTD employees who transitioned from military life to working for the agency — and to connect with a designated veteran recruiter.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 720-337-9675.