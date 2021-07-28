"South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have thrown their hats into the ring to become the new owners of the Colorado landmark Casa Bonita, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stone and Parker told the outlet Wednesday they wanted to buy the 47-year-old Lakewood restaurant known for its roaming mariachis, cliff divers, Black Bart's Haunted Cave and sopapillas.

"It's just sitting there. It sucks," Parker said of the iconic pink restaurant in a strip shopping center, according to the Hollywood Reporter. "For a moment when it was like Casa Bonita is going to closed down, we said, 'We're going to go buy it.' And I felt like it was the crowning achievement of my life."

The landmark gained national and international attention after being featured in a 2003 episode of "South Park." It closed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but recently began offering tours of its 52,000-square-foot building at 6715 W. Colfax Ave.

Summit Family Restaurants, which has owned Casa Bonita for 25 years, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Arizona in April. Robert Wheaton, CEO of Summit Family Restaurants, previously told The Denver Gazette he plans to reopen the restaurant this fall.

Attempts to reach Wheaton Wednesday were unsuccessful.

South Park's co-creators told the Hollywood Reporter if they purchase the restaurant, they would partner with unidentified "Colorado-based restaurateurs." However, the sale appears to be in jeopardy because of court proceedings, according to the report.

Parker and Stone said they are "doing everything we can" to purchase the landmark and would "treat it right" by changing some things, like its food recipes.

"We're going to make really awesome food," Parker told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Bart's Cave a little bigger."

Denver resident and Casa Bonita's self-proclaimed number one fan Andrew Novick said he was surprised to hear Parker and Stone were interested in buying the landmark.

"We've been trying to get ahold of those guys for the last 11 or 12 months because as we were trying to get investors, they seemed like an obvious choice," Novick said. "We tried every possible way we could and never heard anything back."

About a half dozen people, including Novick, launched the "Save Casa Bonita" fund in March. Through various rallies and calls on social media, the effort raised nearly $68,000 as of Wednesday evening.

Novick said he was pleased to hear Parker and Stone are interested in buying the restaurant, but he urged them to reach out to the locals who have been eating the sopapillas for nearly five decades.

"We're the locals, it's our icon, and we want to be apart of it, so if they want to partner up with us, great, or if they want to bring us along in their plans, we'd love that," Novick said. "But the most important thing is it doesn't go away."