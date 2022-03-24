Southwest Airlines, the carrier that moves more than a third of Denver International Airport’s 59 million annual passengers, christened its new 130,000-square-foot hangar Thursday.

The Technical Operations Hangar, located on the north side of DIA property, can house up to three Boeing 737 aircraft, and another eight outside. The $100-million project was approved in May 2019, but hindered slightly by pandemic-related issues in the past two years.

“It takes years of planning and partnering and construction to bring a facility like this to reality,” said Mike Van de Ven, president and chief operating officer. “Denver was our logical choice when considering a new hangar, not only because we have a very strong partnership with the city and community, but Denver is our largest operation in over 121 markets.”

Southwest, which has been in Denver for 16 years, has hangars in six other cities – Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Orlando, Houston and Phoenix. But the DIA hangar is the first new build for the company. It has a fleet of approximately 730 planes and flies about 225 routes out of DIA daily to 90 cities.

“We carry more Coloradans to and from this state than any other airline,” said Jason Van Eaton, senior vice president of technical operations.

It employs “almost 5,000” Colorado residents, 100 of which work in the new hangar, Van de Ven said, and is looking to add another 8,000 nationwide before 2022 is out.

Mayor Michael B. Hancock said over his years as mayor, he’s learned “how critically important airports and airlines are to our economy and way of life every day.”

“In the words of our current president of the United States, when an airline decides to build a hangar in your city it’s a big deal,” Hancock said. “We all thank Southwest Airlines for the huge investment you’re making.”

“In airports, there’s a lot of unknowns,” said DIA CEO Phil Washington. “At any given time, an airline can move employees and planes. But they can’t move buildings. By investing in this hangar, I think Southwest has really proven that Denver remains an important part of the airline’s future and we’re very happy about that.”

Washington announced the gate expansion on Concourse C would be completed in May, adding 16 gates for Southwest with new bathrooms, restaurants and an outdoor patio.

The hangar includes offices, a training facility, warehouse space and maintenance shops.

John Spight, vice president of Swinerton’s Colorado Division, thanked the airline for moving the project forward during the pandemic.

“This is a project that meant so much, and had a positive impact, on the stakeholders and the community in a way that was undeniable during a period of time when the world stopped and planes were parked,” Spight said. “Southwest Airlines had the vision and fortitude to keep this project moving.”

More than a 1,000 employees were able to keep working with “365-plus consecutive days of zero lost time due to accidents and no shutdowns due to COVID,” he said. “Congratulations on the grand opening of your stunning new hangar.”

Southwest's Denver operation generates more than 77,000 jobs statewide, nearly $4 billion a year in wages and $7.1 billion a year in economic activity statewide, according to a 2019 economic impact study by Vancouver, Canada-based InterVISTAS Consulting for Southwest and DIA. Those numbers likely have grown, Van Eaton said, because Southwest now operates nearly 30 more daily flights than it did in 2019.