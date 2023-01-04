A week after the worst travel experience of her life, Wyn Flato received a peace offering from Southwest Airlines: 25,000 Rapid Rewards points — a $300 travel value.

“I actually got an email from the SW CEO Tuesday! It’s like come on. That’s what you’re gonna do?” she said. “It’s not worth it!”

Flato spent Dec. 27 waiting in long lines at the Columbus, Ohio airport stressed out over an abrupt cancellation of her flight to Denver. Failure to get home on time meant that her 8 and 10-year-old children would have no supervision because their dad was traveling the next day.

Where there was a Wyn, there was a way.

After cajoling in-person with one of two Southwest booking agents and 17 delays waiting on standby, Flato finally arrived at Denver International Airport just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Flato’s Southwest apology email, started: “On behalf of Southwest, I want to let you know we’re so sorry.”

The message went on to explain that the situation started with a severe weather event and “transitioned into other operational challenges that stretched our people, processes, tools and technology.”

It was signed by Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan.

“It puts a bad taste in my mouth that … hey let me throw you 25,000 points to make everything okay,” said Flato, who owns the national champion women’s tackle football team, the Mile High Blaze.

She is among an undisclosed number of passengers who received the extra points.

“It’s important to point out that this gesture is in addition to Customers’ refunds on flight and reimbursements of incidental expenses related to their recent disruption in travel," a Southwest spokeswoman told the Denver Gazette Wednesday.

Customers eligible for the points were those whose flights were canceled between Christmas Eve and Jan. 2, or whose flights were delayed for three hours or more, according to a statement from the airline.

Southwest Airlines officials are also responding to a bombshell letter by its pilots’ union accusing the company of fostering a cult-like atmosphere akin to a “boys and girls network.”

In an email, Southwest spokesperson Ashley Bain said that the Southwest Airlines Pilot Association has a right to pen such a letter.

“Southwest has a more than 51-year history of allowing — and encouraging — its Employees to express their opinions in a respectful manner,” she wrote to the Denver Gazette via email. She added that the airline is working to improve its processes and systems in order to bolster a full recovery.

Tom Nekouei, a union vice president who signed the letter, placed full blame for the recent Southwest meltdown on the shoulders of the former CEO Gary Kelly, whom he said will walk away from the debacle with millions of dollars once this is all over after “running the company into the ground.”

Kelly served as Southwest CEO from 2004 until last February.

Wednesday, cancellations for the embattled airline were down to 140 systemwide, a far cry from the 9-day saga which saw upwards of 2,300 cancellations per day. During that time, DIA was stuck at the top of the list for the most cancellations of facilities worldwide, according to FlightAware.com.

American Airlines (162) and United Airlines (64) were also on the top ten cancellation list for Wednesday, some of those due to weather.

The apology email Flato received Tuesday stressed that restoring trust, delivering on promises and restoring confidence were essential to the airline.

Flato said she’ll wait and see: “I don’t see them making any changes and that doesn’t sit well with me.”