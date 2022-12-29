People had high expectations of Southwest, according to Jermey Story, vice president at the public relations firm Ground Floor Media in Denver.

That’s why there is disappointment in how the company handled the fiasco that happened Christmas weekend and into the following week. Customers thought of the company as friendly, easy to use and cost effective without sacrificing too much quality. A perfect example was Southwest's offer that two checked bags fly free.

While the airline pointed to the severe weather as one of the reasons for its failures, other airlines did not have the same rate of cancellations, so this became a “uniquely Southwest problem,” according to Story, and a public relations nightmare.

Customers expected more than what they ultimately got from flight cancelations, delays and lost baggage.

“They were a beloved airline,” Story said. “They had built their reputation on being really, really competent and also offering low fares and having that kind of kitchy attitude that distinguished them from other airlines.”

Story, who leads the crisis communications practice at Ground Floor, said that once the airline looks at what went wrong it will be a multitude of issues, but how they communicated with customers aggravated those issues. They could have been unlucky with where their airplanes and crews were when things went downhill with the weather, and some of the company's tech systems apparently failed but to top that, there was a lack of communication with customers about cancellations or even how to find their luggage, Story said.

“The problem is not just that people didn’t make it home for Christmas, for example,” Story said. “Its that they’re stranded somewhere with no explanation for when they would be able to rebook, no easy mechanism to allow them to rebook, and in many cases they were separated from their luggage with no explanation for how they could find that luggage.”

Airline travelers are cost-conscious. There are a handful of airlines that have not been as successful in business as Southwest, Story said, and people continue to book tickets on Southwest because the prices are attractive. Now, Story thinks this could be a “new era” for Southwest where the mystique of a ‘low cost airline without the loss in quality’ is gone.

“The reality is that people are willing to accept tradeoffs and one of those tradeoffs is that in exchange for a cheaper ticket, they may be willing to put up with more headaches,” Story said. “I don’t think that’s going to change in the future. The difference is that Southwest had always positioned itself as a lower-fare airline without having to make sacrifices for the experience.”

So in a world of social media, where news images of long lines at Southwest counters are coming across Instagram and users stuck in airports are posting TikToks of luggage stacking up on conveyor belts, Southwest is going to need a strategy to recover its reputation.

Story said the company will have to break down this recovery, handing one issue after the next. While they could be days or potentially weeks away from fully resolving the crises caused by these cancelations, the first order of business is to simply solve the problem.

“This is a personal kind of thing, because a lot of these people were trying to travel for the holidays and had expectations that they would be spending the holiday with family members or with friends and then suddenly that was taken away from them,” Story said. “You can’t fix that. Once that moment is gone, it’s gone.”

Southwest needs to win its employees over again first if its going to recover, Story said. That will lead to winning over the customers again. By potentially renegotiating contracts or increasing pay, Southwest could help to sooth employees.

Southwest’s technology has been drawn into question as well, whether its on the planes themselves or in its operations. An investment into updated technology could lead to overall improvements.

At the end of the day, this may be the perfect storm to lead to changes in the company.

“If they want to prove to the general public that this is not going to happen again, they’re going to have to be honest about what went wrong and they’re going to have to be open about what steps they’re taking,” Story said.