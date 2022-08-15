Boo.
It’s August, so that can only mean one thing: Halloween season is here again.
Popular seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween — known for offering wares like costumes, decorations and gallons of fake blood from pop-up retail stores in vacant retail spaces — has already opened several locations along the Front Range.
The company expects to open about 35 Colorado stores through Oct. 31, with an average of 16-30 employees per store.
“These roles come with some killer benefits,” according to a news release, including 30% off all store merchandise. Returning store managers are eligible for “seasonal retention bonuses.”
Stores are already open in Pueblo, metro Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, according to spirithalloween.com. Job seekers can apply online at the same website.