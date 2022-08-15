Spirit Halloween Store.jpeg

Several Spirit Halloween stores have already opened in metro Denver, and officials are hiring for up to 35 stores opening in coming weeks along Colorado's front range. 

 COURTESY OF SPIRIT HALLOWEEN

Boo.

It’s August, so that can only mean one thing: Halloween season is here again.

Popular seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween — known for offering wares like costumes, decorations and gallons of fake blood from pop-up retail stores in vacant retail spaces — has already opened several locations along the Front Range.

The company expects to open about 35 Colorado stores through Oct. 31, with an average of 16-30 employees per store.

“These roles come with some killer benefits,” according to a news release, including 30% off all store merchandise. Returning store managers are eligible for “seasonal retention bonuses.”

Stores are already open in Pueblo, metro Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, according to spirithalloween.com. Job seekers can apply online at the same website

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.