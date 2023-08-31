The end of summer rapidly approaches and Labor Day’s last gasp for recreation is going to mean traffic issues on land, sea and air.

Well, highways, reservoirs and airlines anyway.

And officials urged travelers to pay extra attention to ensure they don't miss their flights. The public also needs to be prepared for heavier-than-usual traffic in some parts of the state, they said.

While Labor Day weekend is a traditional last-hurrah holiday, it’s not of the same caliber as Fourth of July or Memorial Day, according to Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA.

Generally, Labor Day means falling back into fall habits, he said, with children back in school, and folks having spent their summer travel budgets.

McKinley said that, by this point last year, gas prices were falling from historic highs. This year, the abnormally high prices will fall again after Labor Day, he said.

“But now, what's interesting is we haven't seen a lot of folks cancel their plans because of high gas prices," he told The Denver Gazette. “I think relatedly and most interestingly in our data is that this has historically been a road trip holiday, and yet we're seeing surging demand for international travel.”

McKinley said AAA is seeing a 44% increase in international bookings over the Labor Day holiday and an 82% increase in hotel bookings over last year, as well as a hike in domestic and international cruising, as well as some of the more intricate higher end travel products.

“So, for folks who don't have kids, or have kids who aren't back in school and have the money to travel, people are spending a lot more than they traditionally do on Labor Day,” McKinley added.

Denver International Airport is prepared for a busy end-of-season holiday — or somewhat busier than last year.

From Aug. 31 through Sept. 5, more than 410,000 passengers are forecasted to travel through TSA checkpoints. Airport officials estimate the busiest days during the upcoming Labor Day holiday will be Sept. 1 and Sept. 4. These days are expected to see more than 78,000 passengers move through security screening, a 6.2% increase from the same period in 2022, said officials in a news release.

Airport authorities to passengers: Plan accordingly

Airport officials reminded those traveling this holiday to give themselves plenty of time to get through security and navigate the airport before their flight.

Passengers should arrive inside the airport at least two hours before their scheduled boarding time and be prepared for longer lines.

For real-time security wait times and to help select the best checkpoint, passengers can check FlyDenver.com.

Where to find parking at DIA

All on-site parking lots are open except valet parking in both garages and a portion of the East Economy Lot at the airport.

About 2,000 spaces on the north side of the East Economy Lot remain open. When the East Economy Lot reaches capacity, passengers may still utilize the East Garage, West Garage, West Economy and 61st & Peña station.

The Pikes Peak and Longs Peak shuttle lots are a great cost-effective parking option at only $8 a day, airport officials said.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

People should note that the Pikes Peak Lot will close to incoming motorists at 2 a.m. on Sept. 1 and will re-open at 7 p.m. on the same day. Pikes Peak will remain open for those who need to pick up their vehicles. During this time, the Longs Peak Lot will be open for arriving drivers. To get to Longs Peak from Peña Boulevard, motorists should exit on Jackson Gap Street, then turn left, turn right onto 78th Avenue, continue straight and turn right into the Longs Peak parking lot.

Passengers can check parking options and real-time availability at FlyDenver.com.

Denver International Airport has a total of 36 electric vehicle charging stations available on Level 1 of the parking garages. There is no charge to use the stations. However, the standard garage parking rates apply.

Airport officials and the Denver Police Department are working closely to minimize auto thefts in DIA public parking areas, authorities said. People will see increased patrols this weekend and anyone who parks at the airport is asked to be extra vigilant and call 303-342-4211 to report suspicious activity. The number is a direct line to the Denver police in the airport.

Expect gas prices to fall to $3.75

GasBuddy, a fuel savings platform, on Thursday released its annual Labor Day travel forecast, predicting the average price of gas in the U.S. on Labor Day weekend will fall to $3.75 per gallon, virtually identical to what motorists experienced for Labor Day weekend last year.

Gasoline demand may also rise to 9.2 million barrels for the week ahead of Labor Day as motorists begin pre-filling their tanks, making it potentially the weekend with the strongest demand of the summer driving season, behind that of July 4th, GasBuddy said.

Expect heavier traffic

The Colorado Department of Transportation reminded drivers to expect additional traffic in many areas of the state due to numerous events and recreational activities taking place over the Labor Day weekend.

Beginning at noon on Friday, the agency is suspending all construction projects to reduce potential traffic delays. The only exception is for emergency operations. Projects will resume their regular schedule on Sept. 5, the agency added.

More specifically, heavier-than-normal traffic should be anticipated over the holiday weekend along the Front Range and on Interstate 70 west of Denver, the agency said.

Here's what to watch out for:

Traffic on I-70 is at its peak primarily from mid-morning until early evening on Friday, and from early morning to mid-afternoon on Saturday.

Eastbound I-70 traffic will be at its busiest on Labor Day from mid-morning to late afternoon, especially from Eagle and Summit counties to the Denver area.

Colorado Highway 5 – the Mount Evans Highway – closes from Summit Lake to the top on in the morning of Sept. 5. The remaining segment from Echo Lake to Summit Lake remains open for the next few weeks.

Other seasonal roadways — Colorado Highway 82 over Independence Pass between Twin Lakes and Aspen and Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park — remain open through the fall until adverse weather requires a full closure for the winter.

Drivers can get the latest information on the status of the state’s roadways by checking www.cotrip.org or by calling 511. Specific information regarding I-70 is available at: www.GoI70.com.

Also, drivers should be aware that Colorado’s new "mover over" law requires drivers to move over or slow down when they come upon first responder, maintenance, passenger, or safety patrol vehicles stopped on the shoulder.

Safety Patrol vehicles are available to assist motorists in need and they will keep traffic flowing over Labor Day weekend, officials said.

The coverage area includes major highways in the Denver region and I-25 north to Fort Collins and south to Colorado Springs. Peak patrol times are 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Off-Peak patrol times are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., while the weekend patrol is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information can be found on the state transportation website and SafetyPatrolinfo.com.