COMMERCE CITY, Colo — The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage on Saturday, the company said Thursday.
Two workers were injured as a result of a fire at the refinery around 10:50 a.m. Saturday, the company said. They were both taken to the hospital. There's no word on their current condition.
The company said in a news release Thursday that "Suncor's Commerce City refinery experienced equipment damage in the days leading up to" Saturday.
"Consistent with our operational excellence and safe operating practice, on December 24th it was determined that the entire facility would be shut down and put into safe mode to allow for the inspection of all units and repair of the damaged equipment," the company said.
The company said the equipment damage was "due to the extreme and record-setting weather." It's unclear whether the fire occurred before or during the shutdown.
