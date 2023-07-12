The time has come. Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour arrives in the Mile High City this weekend.

As her other stops have shown, Swift’s fans aren’t just flocking to stadiums if they scored a seat. Those who couldn’t fetch one of the coveted — and expensive — tickets are showing up in droves for themed events or to simply be near the action come showtime. The lucky ones to get into the concert are also making a multi-day affair of the show.

Denver businesses are well aware. Silent discos, sing along brunches, Eras-inspired cocktails and friendship bracelet making stations are but a few of the ways area businesses are catering to fans, in the days ahead and on the days of her shows.

Just how large of a boost the Eras tour might bring to Denver remains to be seen, and precise economic impacts can be tricky to pin down.

“While it is difficult to determine the economic impact of the tour, Denver will enjoy the benefits of local and visiting fans experiencing our acclaimed culinary scene, exploring our world-class museums and attractions and staying in local hotels throughout the weekend,” Visit Denver President and CEO Richard Scharf said in a statement.

The Downtown Denver Partnership and Visit Denver pointed to a report from the think tank Common Sense Institute dubbed “Swiftonomics: Eras Tour Impact on Colorado.”

CSI’s analysis, noting the Eras tour has the potential to become the single highest grossing music tour in history, estimates Swift’s shows could contribute $140 million to Colorado’s GDP.

Polling of concert goers by QuestionPro found they spend an average of $1,300 on show-related expenses. Those purchases include tickets, travel, lodging, food and merchandise. That would amount to more than $200 million in direct consumer spending coming from the Denver shows, according to the CSI report. Ticket sales alone from Swift’s two Denver shows could generate $38 million. For context, Red Rock Amphitheater’s total ticket sales in 2022 rang in at $60 million.

Not everyone agrees on that elusive economic impact figure. A Colorado State University economist told The Denver Gazette's news partner 9News that most attendees will likely be Colorado residents, meaning they aren't bringing in new dollars to the state economy and the CSI estimates are significantly overreaching.

At Swift’s latest stop in Kansas City, the tour made an estimated direct impact of $46 million, according to Visit KC — a local economic development organization focused on driving Kansas City tourism. Fortune reported that all said, Swift’s U.S. tour could generate $4.6 billion for local economies.

Tiffany Owen, area general manager for The Maven Hotel and The Rally Hotel in Denver, said both hotels began feeling the Eras tour’s impact weeks ago.

“This is probably the biggest concert response we’ve ever seen. Our rates are higher than we’ve ever been,” Owen said.

The Maven, at just over 170 rooms, and The Rally, with more than 180 rooms, sold out two months ago. The hotels are seeing about a $200 increase in their average weekend rates. Owen suspects most of the guests are local to Colorado, either doing staycations for the show or travelling to Denver from rural and mountain towns.

There are likely plenty of baseball fans filtering into town too — the Yankees will face off with The Rockies this weekend — but Swift’s influence has provided a clear lift for local business before it has even arrived, Owen said.

Her teams, knowing the tour is a unique event, started planning celebrations around the concerts back in February.

The Rally threw a Taylor Swift silent disco last weekend complete with a “Lavender Haze” and “Champagne Problems” cocktail menu, and two DJs playing songs from each Swift era.

“It sold out so fast that we actually added a second night,” Owen said, noting the second disco event sold out in two hours. Nearly 300 people attended each night. Had they not capped the event’s attendance: “I feel strongly that we could have, easily, more than doubled that."

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The economic impact is not just in how much Swift’s fans have “splashed out” on celebrating her arrival. The tour is driving interesting labor market trends too, Instawork’s Chief Economist Daniel Altman said.

Among the people helping staff Denver’s shows will be hourly workers who found shifts through Instawork. The company connects local businesses with a network of 5 million hourly workers and is present in most of the nation’s large stadiums, Altman said. In Denver, Instatwork staff make an average hourly wage of $18.53.

As Swift moves from city to city, Altman has been keeping a close eye on labor market trends the tour spurs, tracking transactions through Instawork’s platform.

Instawork has looked at labor demands in both the immediate vicinity of the tour stadiums and in a donut shaped region around the venues, where the company excludes the stadium and solely looks at trends in the five-mile radius surrounding it.

Unsurprisingly, he said, the impact is always significant in the immediate area of the stadium. Within a half mile radius of Eras tour venues, Instawork has seen increases in demand for shifts of up to 1,000% from normal.

That wasn’t true everywhere. Altman also found that the labor market impact has only been visible in the neighborhoods surrounding a venue if the stadium is located in a city’s central business district.

“It makes the area stickier,” he said. “If the stadium is on the outskirts of the metro area, there aren’t as many businesses like bars and restaurants and hotels to make people stick around.”

Cities such as Chicago and Philadelphia, where stadiums are close to the downtown, saw big upticks in flexible labor shifts, while in communities such as Foxborough, Mass., where the stadium is further from the heart of a major metro downtown, “we just don’t see much of an effect.”

Initiatives to bring a stadium into a city often tout a stadium as an economic driver and rely on public-private funding, he said. So communities might be taking notes on the policy implications and lessons learned from market trends the Eras tour is fleshing out.

“It’s kind of like when a comet streams through your galaxy,” he said.

It’s too early to say what labor trends Denver can expect. Hiring ramps up a day or two before Swift’s shows, he said. And although Empower Field is “not quite in the central business district in Denver” it’s close enough that Altman would expect “a pretty significant effect on local economic activity.”

Big stadiums like Empower Field will bring in well more than 100,000 people to the city’s core, and each person will likely add several hundred dollars at least to the Denver economy, he said.

Owen’s team has more events coming up. Swift’s fans can still buy tickets to a glam event being held in The Maven’s lobby on both days of the Denver shows. Makeup artists will be on hand before the concerts to help fans who reserved a session complete their look, whether it be Swift’s signature red lip or a sprinkling of glitter.

The entirety of McGregor Square, a hub of retail and restaurant space that includes The Rally Hotel, is gearing up for a massive weekend too, CEO Patrick Walsh said.

Fans have begun checking into The Rally and reservations at the square’s restaurants are filling. Concertgoers are making the show a multi-day event, he said, bringing “a lot of energy downtown. A lot of younger energy, which is great” as downtowns continue recovering from the pandemic, he said.

“I think she’s probably the biggest singer in the world,” he said. “We’ll be all hands on deck.”