Denver beat another Texas team this week, but this time on the business field.

Elsmere Education decided to stay in metro Denver and expand its tech education operations by 138 employees over the next eight years, according to Gov. Jared Polis’ office.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade sweetened the deal by offering up to $1.7 million in job growth tax incentive credits if Elsmere makes good on filling those 138 jobs, with an average salary of $85,490. The company helps develop and deliver online degree programs.

Justin McMorrow founded the company in 2012 in his home. It has grown since then, adding 60 jobs in 2020 alone. As it was running out of office space, McMorrow considered relocating and expanding in Houston, where he grew up.

“While Houston was tempting for personal reasons, we ultimately decided that Colorado offered the best opportunity for growth and access to the talent pool we will need,” McMorrow said in a release.

Elsmere Education works with colleges and universities “to research, develop, launch and market in-demand graduate programs,” according to the release, “with proven expertise in program management, market analysis, marketing, recruiting and retention services.”

“It’s great to see Colorado small businesses succeed and expand as we build back better than before the pandemic. Our amazing state is the best place to live, work and run a business,” Polis said in a statement. “Elsmere Education, a fast-growing, innovative company, will bring high-paying jobs in the education technology sector, which is well-positioned for strong future growth.”

Open positions include operations support, administration, marketing and management. More details are available on the Elsmere Education website.