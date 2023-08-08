Solar power leaders, researchers, advocates, educators, and entrepreneurs from across the U.S. gathered at the University of Colorado Boulder this week for the American Solar Energy Society 52nd annual national solar conference.

Gov. Jared Polis kicked off the conference Tuesday with welcome comments highlighting the state's solar industry momentum.

“We're excited about our solar energy ecosystem here in Colorado,” Polis said. “From the research side, we of course are home to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. I'm sure many of you have been there, just up the road in Golden. We are one of the top 10 states for solar energy jobs, and we continue to expect that those jobs will keep growing. During just the time I've been in office, about five years, our solar energy capacity has grown over 70%, and we are now 13th in the nation for installed solar capacity.”

The ASES National Solar Conference is America's leading conference on the emerging trends, technology, and opportunities shaping the new energy economy, according to the society’s literature. Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future via "in-depth reporting, educational events, webinars, and conferences that cultivate community and power progress."

"For those who may never have been to an ASES conference before, this is the kind of friendly, mid-sized conference that we seldom see anymore," Cliburn and Associates President Jill Cliburn said. "And CU Boulder is a great venue!"

The conference will present 14 technical sessions, four plenary sessions, five special dialogue events, four workshops, and numerous networking events and a sold-out tour of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden.

The society announced that for the first time, the 2023 ASES national solar conference will strive to be a net-zero emissions event.

“By minimizing direct conference emissions in every area possible and purchasing carbon offsets and renewable energy credits for the remaining emissions, ASES will exemplify the importance of placing sustainability at the forefront of event planning at a national level,” according to a news release.

Activities including a fundraiser bike ride and walk around the city of Boulder and a Boulder solar tour showcasing solar sites around the Boulder area.

On Friday, there will be a solar village & electric vehicle (EV) show that’s free and open to the public featuring vendors from around the Boulder area, EVs, and an ASES national solar tour booth, live music, solar cookers and more.

For more information, visit ases.org.