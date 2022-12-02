Eleven months after it was originally announced, construction workers this week broke ground on the third Cherry Cricket location in Littleton

It's expected to open late spring 2023 in the building that formerly housed the Crestwood Restaurant for many years at 819 W Littleton Blvd.

Known for it’s burgers and beer, The Cherry Cricket has been serving Denver-area customers for more than 77 years in its original Cherry Creek restaurant and opened its second location in 2018 in the Ballpark district. MA Architects and Jordy Construction were chosen for the project in Littleton.

The 6,659-square-foot building was originally constructed in 1967 and has held several restaurants. It’s estimated to offer about 400 seats inside and 100 additional outdoor seats.

The Cherry Cricket in Littleton will have similar designs to the other two locations, including the marquee sign, fish tank, burger garden and other design features, according to a news release.

“From the moment my team arrived at the building, I thought this building has great potential to be a Cherry Cricket,” John T. Matthews Jr., principal architect at MA Architects, said in the release. “We are incorporating many original aspects of the building like posts and beam structure but adding in iconic Cherry Cricket finishes to create that nostalgic and black sheep atmosphere that the brand is known for.”

Calley McCue, president and CFO Breckenridge-Wynkoop Restaurant Group, said it was just the right timing and location for them to move forward with their plans for a third location. Samantha Taxin, who has been with the Cherry Cricket for around 20 years, will serve as the general manager for the Littleton location.

“The Crestwood has so much history and memories within the Littleton community that there was so much there that we wanted to preserve while still making it feel 100% like a Cherry Cricket,” McCue told the Denver Gazette. “Really its easy to do because the Cherry Cricket also involves layers, and characters, and memories so it was really a perfect match.”

Alex Bunn, the company's vice president of brand and growth, shared the same thoughts regarding honoring the history of the building and bringing in the Cricket’s style.

“It will feel every bit like The Cherry Cricket, but we hope it will bring back memories from the Crestwood, as well,” Bunn said in a press release. “Our team made deliberate decisions to preserve signature elements like the mansard roof and rock walls. We think the result will be a truly special combination.”