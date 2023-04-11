When Tim Jackson stepped down as the head of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association last month, the automotive world took notice.

Not just in Colorado. It was news nationally in both the Automotive News and the National Automobile Dealers Association.

Jackson has become somewhat of a public figure in that role, as he’s often quoted in Colorado media outlets when it comes to automobiles, trends, electric vehicles and industry regulation.

Many legislators in Colorado were on a first-name basis with Jackson as he “tirelessly” advocated for Colorado’s dealers — 100% of them, in fact. Every automotive dealer in the state, about 300, is a member of CADA.

If you’re a newcomer to the state, you might wonder why car dealerships are closed on Sunday. Jackson has a lot to do with that as conversations in the capitol were happening about getting rid of other Colorado “Blue Laws.” Remember when liquor stores used to be closed on Sunday?

“That’s been in place in Colorado since 1952,” Jackson said. “So it’s something we’d like to keep in place, the dealership owners told us. So we’ve kept it in place.”

Jackson, who joined CADA in 2004, said the organization’s assets have grown from $5 million to more than $12 million, and the budget has almost doubled.

The association has grown the Denver Auto Show — which starts Wednesday at the Colorado Convention Center — both in terms of visitors (50% increase between 2011 and 2019) and revenue (300% in that time), according to Jackson.

Tuesday, CADA will induct Jackson into the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association Hall of Fame.

The recognition reads: “Tim Jackson has been an effective president of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association for 18 years. In that time, he spearheaded many legislative and regulatory successes. Through his relentless networking and building productive relationships with dealers and lawmakers alike, he’s worked to improve CADA’s financial standing, burnished the industry’s reputation with journalists and the general public. He’s known for his endless energy and ability to multi-task.”

Todd Maul, co-owner of the Elway Dealerships, said he and Jackson go back years and he still remembers Jackson taking him out to lunch when he took over as regional president for Auto Nation, which at the time had 18 dealerships in Colorado.

“He wanted to firm up our support for CADA,” Maul said. “In that first meeting, he asked me to be on the board."

He added, “Tim did so much to protect the dealers in so many ways, from franchise laws to his relationships with state legislators. He would always get them to listen. And if you’ve got someone listening, you can sway them.”

Su Hawk, executive director of the Colorado Society of Association Executives, said she hopes Jackson has more time now to mentor some of CSAE’s members.

“Everything he does, he does with class,” Hawk said. “He truly, truly is an icon in the association community. Not just Colorado, but nationwide. What he did for CADA can help others understand what they need to do to grow their own organizations.”

Everyone interviewed for this story talked about Jackson’s tireless work ethic.

“He would work night and day. That’s no joke. I often wondered when he slept,” Maul said. “I’d get calls and texts so late at night, and early in the morning, I had to draw some boundaries. But he worked his butt off.”

“We traveled, lobbied, visualized and fund-raised together, meeting with dealers thousands of times on issues, always improving the dealer environment,” Jeff Carlson of Glenwood Springs, former chairman of the CADA, wrote in a Letter to the Editor of Automotive News. “Tim always maintained the highest integrity, and he had an amazing ability to balance controversy when it arose, making him very effective in the legislative process.”

Jackson remembers traveling to Washington, D.C. almost 20 times in 2008-09 as the industry was in the throes of a recession. He brought the state industry through another challenging period with the pandemic shutdown in 2020, the supply chain issues for parts that followed and availability of new and used cars.

Asked what his favorite car is, Jackson replied: “That’s a tough question.”

His favorite luxury car is the McLaren, followed closely by Aston Martin. He’s a big fan of EVs and has driven a Mustang E-Mach for years.

Jackson is coy about next steps. He said he’ll likely stay in associations, but not with the automotive industry. And he’ll definitely stay in Colorado — he loves cycling and the scenery.

“I will always love CADA, the people and the processes,” he said. “And they’ve given me a lot of opportunity through this position over these years, so I wouldn’t change a thing.”

CADA’s interim CEO is Matthew Groves — whom Jackson hired from the government five years ago.

“He’s been a great partner in everything we’ve done, and really helped me along the way,” Goves said. "I certainly want to carry on a number of traditions that he started. But I think we’re pretty well prepared.”

The Denver Auto Show runs through Sunday.