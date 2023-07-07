Tolling will begin on the Central 70 Express Lanes on Tuesday, July 11. The Express Lanes, between I-25 and Chambers Road, will be open 24/7, and toll prices will range from $1.50 to $4.50 with an ExpressToll pass.

Overhead signs will display current toll prices, and rates will depend on time of day. The Express Lanes will be free to motorcyclists, commercial transit vehicles and carpoolers with three or more passengers and a Switchable HOV Transponder.

Express Lanes are designed to ease traffic congestion across all lanes in a dedicated corridor, including the untolled, or general purpose, lanes. Drivers are not required to use the Express Lanes and can always choose to use the adjacent general purpose lanes for no additional cost. Drivers are encouraged to remember the following details and rules for the new Central 70 Express Lanes:

• The Express Lanes span 10 miles in each direction on I-70 from I-25 to Chambers Road.

• Overhead signs will indicate current toll prices. The price drivers see when they enter the lane is the price they will pay if they have an ExpressToll pass.

• License plate fees will apply for drivers who do not have an ExpressToll pass.

• The Express Lanes will be free to vehicles carrying at least three passengers and using a Switchable HOV Transponder.

• The Express Lanes will be free to motorcyclists and commercial transit vehicles.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

• Vehicles with four or more axles or longer than 25 feet can use the Express Lanes but will be charged a $25 surcharge for each trip.

• Do not cross the solid white lines; enter and exit at the designated entrances and exits marked with a dashed white line only.

• All speed limits and standard traffic laws still apply in the Express Lanes.

“These Express Lanes are a key component of the Central 70 project,” said Tim Hoover, a CDOT spokesman.

“Drivers who use the lanes have the option of a reliable trip time on one of the metro area’s busiest corridors, but even drivers in the adjacent, general purpose lanes still benefit from reduced congestion on the whole road.”

To support neighboring communities along the Central 70 corridor, CDOT is offering an Express Lane tolling equity program to qualifying residents in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods. Qualifying residents can receive a free ExpressToll pass, transit pass and toll credit through the program. Please visit the program pagefor more information.

Get a Pass! ExpressToll saves drivers money every trip with an average of 40% savings compared to the pricing without a pass. Go to www.expresstoll.com to get the pass that is right for you. The same ExpressToll passes (stickers or Switchable HOV Transponders) that are used on CDOT’s Express Lanes on US 36, I-25, C-470 and I-70 Mountain Corridor, as well as E-470 and the Northwest Parkway, will work on the new Central 70 Express Lanes.