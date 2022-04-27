For Parker area residents hankering for Chocolate Peanut Butter Joe-Joe’s or other niche products, the wait is almost over.

Specialty grocery chain Trader Joe’s announced Wednesday that its Parker location will open May 6. It will be the eighth Trader Joe's store in Colorado, according to a news release.

The Monrovia, California-based retailer has 530 stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. It opened its first Denver store at Eighth Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in 2014, and now has locations in Fort Collins, Boulder, Littleton, Greenwood Village and Colorado Springs. It has been six years since the last Colorado store opened.

The Parker store will be at 18374 Cottonwood Drive in the Crown Point commercial development on the northeast corner of Parker Road and E-470, next to Costco. Expect a line for the 7:55 a.m. May 6 grand opening ceremony — when customers entering the store will be greeted with leis and smiling Hawaiian-shirted crew members.

Company officials named 15-year veteran Ty Poe as store captain of the new 9,600-square-foot store.

It “will be the first Trader Joe’s in the southeast metro-Denver area,” according to the release. “Its interior will feature artwork highlighting local mountain views, iconic buildings of downtown Parker, and the historic 17 Mile House Farm Barn.”

Fan favorites include Trader Joe's label products like Mandarin Orange Chicken and Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, Fancy Cheese Crunchies, Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. The store sells many of its products under its own label, so its prices are lower for items shoppers would typically find in a Whole Foods or Sprouts.

The Parker store will participate in the company’s long-standing Neighborhood Shares Program, which donates “100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to enjoy to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations, seven days a week,” the release states.

In 2021, the private company donated $349 million worth of food to food banks and other nonprofit organizations.

Parker store job openings are posted at traderjoes.com/careers.