United Airlines announced Thursday the addition of service to Roatan, Honduras, from Denver International Airport beginning this winter.

United is the only airline at DIA to offer flights from Denver to Honduras. The announcement builds upon the airline's expansion into Central America and other warm-weather spots from the airport as it has added services to the Bahamas, Belize and Costa Rica this year.

"United is excited to offer Coloradans yet another popular travel option from Denver," said Russell Carlton, a spokesperson for the airline, in an email statement. "Throughout the pandemic, Latin America has remained one of the strongest regions for United with leisure demand meeting or exceeding 2019 levels. We have added new flights to warm-weather destinations as we anticipate these will continue to be popular destinations for travelers this winter."

United began adding flights to Central America from Denver following a successful Fourth of July weekend where the airline serviced five times as many passengers when compared to 2020.

"Celebrating the holidays with family and loved ones in 2020 was a challenge, and we know our customers are already eager to plan winter vacations and gatherings in person this year to make up for time that they lost," Anitka Gupta, United vice president of network planning, previously said.

"As pandemic restrictions ease, people are becoming more confident in planning travel further in advance, so we want to make sure to offer our customers as much choice as possible."

The inaugural Honduras flight will take off on Dec. 18 and will be offered each Saturday.

Travelers interested in a winter getaway can purchase tickets now at united.com