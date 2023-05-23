United Airlines plans to add more flights and routes, plus new gates and clubs, as well as double its early morning departures and late evening arrivals in and out of Denver, the company announced on Tuesday.

“Denver is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and as the Mile High City’s most flown airline, it’s essential that we maintain the most modern infrastructure and fleet to support our local employees and customers and deliver a great experience,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement. “Our expansion in Denver will further enable us to connect our customers to destinations across the globe and revitalize our presence at the airport with modern, customer friendly offerings.”

The new infrastructure is part of United's nearly $1 billion investment to improve its customer experience in Denver, which includes increasing the airline's gate capacity by 30%, plus a new check-in lobby, user-friendly technology at gates, a grab-n-go club concept and the renovation and expansion of club locations.

The airline said it will add 35 flights, six new routes, a dozen new gates, as well as three clubs, including the largest ones in its network.

The new, non-stop flights to six destinations include four that are not being served by other Denver airlines: Dayton, Ohio; Greensboro, North Carolina; Lexington, Kentucky; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The company said it will open 12 new gates in concourses A and B by the middle of next year, giving United 90 total gates — the most at Denver International Airport.

In a statement, Mayor Michael Hancock said United’s domestic and global network supports the airport's "Vision 100" strategic plan to expand for 100 million passengers within the next decade.

"I’m proud to see them continue to grow their network at DEN and further connect our community to more destinations,” Hancock said.