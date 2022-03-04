United Airlines will resume flights to London from Denver International Airport on Saturday after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonstop flight between DIA and London's Heathrow Airport will be offered four times per week for now, according to the airport.
"We are excited United is connecting Denver with London once again," said DIA's CEO Phil Washington in a news release. "The reestablishment of this critical route not only signals United's commitment to its global network at DEN, but also provides a foundation for future expansion of commercial and cultural ties between Colorado and Europe."
Before the pandemic, London was the largest international market for Denverites outside of Mexico, as nearly 250,000 passengers traveled between the two cities in 2019, according to the airport.
Because of the high demand in the past, the airline will gradually increase its service between the two cities, with daily service starting March 26. In May, a second daily flight will be added, officials said.