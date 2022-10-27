Travelers rejoice: Voodoo Doughnut's is opening a new location at Denver International Airport Friday.
Their new location will be in Concourse B, past security, on the mezzanine level. An opening celebration will be held on Halloween at 10 a.m. This is Voodoo Doughnut's first airport location and 14th location nationwide.
Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington, Voodoo Doughnuts CEO Chris Schultz and JAF Concessions CEO Jennifer Winchester will all be present to offer remarks.
The DEN location is Voodoo Doughnuts third metro area location. The first shop opened in 2013 at 1520 E. Colfax Avenue. In June of 2019, a second store opened at 98 S. Broadway.
A fourth Colorado store is planned for Boulder. On Oct. 13, Voodoo Doughnut's confirmed their 15th location will come to the former KFC/Taco Bell location at 3210 Arapahoe St. in Boulder. The building has been painted pink and a grand opening is "coming soon."