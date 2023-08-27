A groundbreaking event will be held Aug. 30 for Warren Village at Alameda, an apartment complex for low-income tenants.

The 10:30 a.m. ceremony at 1390 W. Alameda Ave. will feature speeches from Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette.

Warren Village is a Denver-based organization that focuses on helping low-income, single-parent families “make the journey from poverty to self-sufficiency."

The plan for Warren Village at Alameda calls for a mixed-use building containing 89 apartments with one to three bedrooms, an early learning center

The project has received substantial support from the Denver City Council, with an investment of $3.8 million toward construction costs, $1.8 million for supportive services, and just under $23 million over 20 years for 29 housing vouchers to be allocated at Warren Village at Alameda, according to a news release.

The overall project will cost nearly $51 million.

“Local housing vouchers offer powerful opportunities to help Denverites experiencing homelessness gain access to stable housing,” said Mayor Mike Johnston. “We're proud to launch Denver's city-funded voucher program at Warren Village at Alameda, where these homes will provide supportive services and create a strong community that will make a lasting difference for years to come."

Ethan Hemmings, CEO of Warren Village, added: "The groundbreaking of Warren Village at Alameda is an expansion of our services that underscores our unwavering commitment to promote community advancement through accessible housing solutions."