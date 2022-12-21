The National Western Stock Show board of directors tabbed Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO J.J. Ament to join the board of the The Western Stock Show Association.

The Chamber and the Stock Show go back to the event's inaugural year in 1906, when chamber officials co-founded it. The chamber bills itself as the oldest business and economic development organization in the state. The Association runs The Stock Show.

Ament took over the chamber in 2021, replacing longtime CEO Kelly Brough — who is now running for Denver mayor. At the time, he was the chief executive officer of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation.

Board members noted his experience in private, public and non-profit sectors, according to a news release. Ament helped facilitate some $15 billion of transactions for governments and public-private partnerships before leaving the investment banking industry in 2016, according to the chamber.

“J.J. will bring a broad knowledge of both business and agriculture to our board of directors and welcome insights as we continue to build our future,” Chairman of the Board, Douglas L. Jones, said in the release. “His Colorado ranching roots and well-respected reputation in Denver will help us grow and expand our 117-year presence in the West.”

He is no stranger to the state as a fifth-generation Colorado native who was born and raised on his family’s farm and cattle ranch in north east Colorado. Ament has attended the stock show from a young age. He recalls getting new boots for Christmas for stock show preparation, where he would watch his family buy and sell cattle.

“Now in my role as the head of the Denver chamber, the stock show is a very big deal,” Ament said in an interview Wednesday. “It's a very big economic engine for the region and it’s important to the city of Denver.”

Growing up with an appreciation for the livestock and agricultural business in the state, Ament said it is still a significant industry to the state's economy. The stock show serves as a reminder of the importance of the Colorado farming and ranching families, Ament said.

“[The stock show] reminds people that Colorado, while we’ve grown in so many ways and we're considered an aerospace state, and a high tech state, and a financial services hub — but livestock and agriculture are still critical parts of Colorado’s economy,” Ament said. “Four of our top 10 global exports are agricultural products and livestock specifically.”

Ament added it's a “transformational time” for the National Western Stock Show with the investments made into the National Western Center grounds.

“I think it has very much the potential to be a global center for food and water quality and animal and livestock industry for another generation because of the investments that are being made today,” Ament said. “It’s a pretty exciting time to come aboard… it is really an honor to be invited to be a part of the board of directors.”

The National Western Stock Show is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, which provides scholarships to college and graduate-level students agricultural science, business and rural medicine. Ament is a Western Stock Show Association trustee, as well as chair of the National Western Scholarship Trust. This trust has raised $11 million of proceeds, which awards almost half a million dollars each year for the scholarship, according to Ament.