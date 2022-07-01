Three new retailers are opening in downtown Denver Friday night after being given the chance to launch a startup retail business in one of the most prime shopping districts in metro Denver – the 16th Street Mall.

The PopUp Denver program gives grants, discounted lease rates and fast-tracked permitting process to new business owners using previously vacant retail space. Downtown Denver Partnership and Denver’s Economic Development & Opportunity office operates and funds the program.

“Programs like Popup Denver are crucial in the partnership’s mission to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship that drives the economic opportunity for all,” said Kourtny Garrett, president and CEO of the DDP. “We’re excited to see a diverse base of local businesses get the opportunity to transform 16th Street Mall storefronts and offer unique experiences, flavors, and so much more to downtown visitors and residents.

“These vendors represent the brand and culture of Denver and continue to create a place where people want to be,” Garrett added.

In rolling grand openings from 5:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m., the new businesses welcoming customers tonight include: Tea with Tae at 700 16th St. Mall; IEM Designs at 640 16th St. Mall; and, Travel Posters at 303 16th St. Mall.

“The PopUp Denver program made this dream of a physical store a reality much sooner than expected,” Tea with Tae Owner Taelor O’Dorisio said in a news release. “We couldn’t be more thankful for the PopUp Denver Program and all that it has done to support our small, woman-owned business!”

A panel of judges selected five finalists for the initial awards. The other two are Museum for Black Girls and Gallery 16. They each received a $20,000 grant for tenant improvements, technical assistance with city permitting and fast-tracking paperwork from Community Planning and Development, a significant benefit considering the backlog and delays CPD has experienced in the last year.

Building owners also discounted rent, according to Chelsea Rosty, chief of staff of the city’s economic development office.

PopUp business owners enjoy no base rent for the three-month tenure of the program – just operating expenses. It’s designed to “provide an on-ramp for entrepreneurs to eventually achieve permanent space on the 16th Street Mall after having the opportunity to build a customer base in the downtown market.”

“PopUp Denver offers growing and online businesses a strong foundation to explore brick and mortar retail with the expertise and support of the community,” said Ashley Stiles, founder and CEO of Tribe Development in the release. “As a minority entrepreneur who has built a business thanks to the support of so many, it is incredibly rewarding and important to pay it forward through this program. Tribe is proud to have had the opportunity to partner with the Downtown Denver Partnership, Travel Posters, and Tea with Tae to curate thoughtfully designed retail spaces that will strengthen Denver’s culture of entrepreneurship.”

“We are very excited to embark on our first flagship retail store in Denver," added Blair and Lauri Hamill, owners of Travel Posters, in the release. "Three new product lines are set to release with our grand opening.”

No information is immediately available on potential opening dates for Museum for Black Girls and Gallery 16.