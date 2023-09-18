Xcel Energy customers face a $66 million increase in heating bills this winter under a proposal the company submitted to Colorado's state regulators.

The energy company also seeks an expedited approval from the Public Utilities Commission.

If adopted — energy regulators have routinely approved such quarterly adjustments — the new rates would take effect starting in October.

The additional revenue does not necessarily translate to profits for the company’s shareholders, according to the company.

“Those fuel costs, including the cost of wholesale natural gas, are passed directly to customers without markup,” Xcel said in a news release. “Xcel Energy uses every option available to get the best prices for its customers by buying and storing energy when it is less expensive.”

The company also emphasized that, under its proposal, customers will still see their heating bills drop by as much as 35% compared to what they paid through the last three months of last year.

The lower cost of wholesale natural gas compared to a year ago is driving the significant drop in energy bills, the company said.

Xcel submitted its gas cost adjustment for the fourth quarter to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission on Friday and asked state regulators to approve the rate change on less than the required 30-days notice, saying failing to give the permission right away “would not provide a timely price signal to customers that accurately reflects the costs of service" noted in its application.

Under the proposal, the average residential gas bills for October through December would increase by 15% — $11.58 per month — to $85.62. Small-business natural gas bills would increase by 17% — $51.09 per month — to $356.50.

The other components of the adjustment include several items that don't directly deal with the cost of natural gas in the wholesale market. Notably, included in Xcel's rate adjustment are a "deferred gas cost," an "upstream service cost," and a "gas storage inventory cost." It's not immediately clear what portion of the $66 million can be attributed to these other costs, nor is it clear if any part of those costs constitutes profit for the company.

Residential electric customers, on the other hand, will see a $0.34 decrease per month, while small businesses would pay approximately $0.52 less on a typical monthly bill compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Even though prices will go up in the last three months of the year, the company emphasized that, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, its customers will see significant savings under its proposed rate adjustment for natural gas.

In particular, the company said that an average residential customer can expect to see the monthly bill drop from $131 to $86. For small businesses, the savings would be $208.

But the company still cautioned customers to keep an eye on their natural gas consumption.

“While natural gas commodity costs are down 50% compared to a year ago, the price of natural gas has increased heading into the fourth quarter, compared to the third quarter,” the company said. “Customers will see higher natural gas bills heading into winter than they did over the summer, with cooler weather and more use of natural gas for heating.”

Indeed, the company encouraged customers to take steps to save energy and money and to reach out if they need help with energy bills.