Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado, is stepping down and will be replaced by Robert Kenney, who previously chaired the Missouri Public Service Commission, Colorado's largest utility company announced Monday.
Kenney will join Xcel Energy on June 6, as Jackson transitions to her new role as senior vice president for system strategy and chief planning officer for Xcel Energy corporate, the company said.
Kenney, who serves as Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s representative before the California Public Utilities Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, brings 30 years of experience in public policy development to Xcel Energy Colorado.
“I’m delighted to welcome Robert as he brings a wealth of experience to the team and will continue advancing Colorado’s impressive clean energy transition,” Brett Carter, the company's executive vice president, said in a news release. “The changes position us for great success in the regulatory and stakeholder arenas as we grow our business to meet customer’s evolving energy needs.”
Jon Goldin-Dubois, president of Western Resource Advocates, an environmental advocacy organization based in Boulder, welcomed Xcel's next leader for its Colorado operations.
“We look forward to working with Robert Kenney in his new role as Xcel endeavors to reduce its fossil fuel emissions from both its electric and gas system,” Goldin-Dubois said.
“Alice Jackson has been a collaborative leader at Xcel Energy who has led the transition to a clean energy future,” Goldin-Dubois also said.
Jackson will lead Xcel’s Integrated System Planning organization in developing and implementing plans for the company’s transition to net-zero carbon by 2050 for electrical generation and transmission and distribution in both the electrical and natural gas sectors, the company said.
Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy, said in a news release that Jackson’s innovative approach “is transformational for our industry.” He lauded Jackson as a proven business leader who is helping to deliver on Xcel’s clean energy vision.