In February 2021, Winter Storm Uri — with its record sub-zero temperatures and snow — paralyzed the center of the country for nearly a week, killing more than 200 in Texas.

And while it was not as fierce in Colorado, where residents also seemed better prepared, the storm cost Xcel Energy customers $500 million for natural gas purchases made while prices were at a record peak.

Tomorrow’s predicted repeat of a frigid airmass descending from the arctic doesn’t look to last as long in Colorado, but low temperatures rivaling those of 22 months ago are predicted for Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Xcel, Colorado's biggest energy company. says it’s ready this time and doesn’t expect a repeat of last year’s problems.

“We understand with the upcoming extreme cold that customers might be concerned with their heating needs and their energy use,” said Michelle Aguayo, spokesperson for the company, in a statement to the Denver Gazette Monday. “We want customers to know we are doing our part to help keep their bills low. We purchase and store a portion of our expected natural gas needs for the winter season, and contract for wholesale natural gas purchases before winter to avoid possible natural gas price spikes.”

According to Tuesday’s National Weather Service forecast, the cold front expected to pass through Wednesday evening, dropping temperatures from the 40s in the afternoon to -20 to -30 along the urban corridor, with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible at the lower elevations. It will remain bitterly cold through Thursday and into Friday.

After Storm Uri, critics accused Colorado’s largest utility of mismanagement of its fuel resources, plant operations and customer notifications.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) opened an investigation into the 2021 storm. It ultimately faulted Xcel for not stocking up on natural gas before the winter heating season so that it had to buy some $650 million in market-rate natural gas in two days, when the wholesale prices spiked from $2 to $3 to nearly $600 per million BTUs.

The PUC also imposed $8 million in fines on the company for not notifying customers of the skyrocketing cost of natural gas so they could reduce their energy usage during the storm; for improper operation of dual-fuel power plants to reduce the cost of fuel; and, for failures to properly handle customers with interruptible service.

Xcel officials offered the following advice in preparation for this cold spell:

• Lower the thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.

• Adjust the programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while away or while sleeping.

• During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.

• Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.

• Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.

Xcel said more ways to save can be found on its energy savings tips page at Xcelenergy.com. Customers can also learn more about programs, incentives and rebates that can help make homes and businesses more energy efficient.

“Customers should be safe and comfortable in their homes during the extreme cold,” Aguayo said. “We work with state and local agencies and advocates for income-qualified customers to provide energy assistance to those in need.”

Energy Outreach Colorado, the Colorado Energy Office and the Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program help income-qualified Colorado customers with bill payment assistance, free weatherization and energy-efficiency upgrades, as well as HVAC repair and replacement. To learn more about energy assistance options, customers can visit xcelenergy.com/EnergyAssistance or call 1-800-895-4999.