Customers who look up phone numbers on the Internet to contact Xcel Energy are sometimes being scammed into paying money up front to start new services or resolve late payments, according to a press release from the company Tuesday.
Xcel is recommending customers call Xcel directly at 1-800-895-4999 rather than searching for a number online.
Scammers create legitimate-looking websites with fake contact numbers and then take personal information from callers, including social security and credit card numbers, and demand immediate payment to start services or get power turned back on — something Xcel never does.
Customers may not notice they have been scammed because the criminals later call Xcel, posing as the customer, and start the service, which conceals the up-front theft until bills from Xcel start arriving.
“Xcel Energy does not charge customers upfront to complete transactions; any fees associated with transactions like starting service will appear on a customer’s next bill,” according to the release. “If you are asked to pay up front to complete a transaction, hang up and contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-4999 to let us know about the scam and to let us help complete your request.”
Even when a caller sounds legitimate, here are some quick warning signs for customers from Xcel:
• Customers should be very suspicious if a caller requires a single form of payment, such as requiring the use of a prepaid debit card. Xcel Energy offers many options for payment and will never ask or require a customer with a past due account to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.
• Xcel Energy customers will initially be contacted by U.S. mail about past due bills, not over the phone. You will also be sent a disconnection notice in writing before your power is actually turned off.
• Customers should never wire money, provide bank card numbers, and social security numbers to an unverified source.
Customers can also access their current account information online through our My Account service. Customers should then call Xcel Energy Customer Service at 1-800-895-4999 or our Business Solutions Center at 1-800-481-4700 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) to report the experience.
By calling these numbers, customers can count on the help of a legitimate representative. Any reports of scams to Xcel will be shared with investigators for possible criminal investigation. Affected customers should also contact local authorities to file a criminal complaint.
Xcel Energy’s website (Editor's note: we verified it https://co.my.xcelenergy.com/s/) has much more information to help people avoid phone, email, in person and employment scams.